Griner-Bout prisoner exchange: a sign of easing US-Russian tensions? | New





Months of negotiations between Washington and Moscow have culminated in a high-profile prisoner swap, a rare moment of agreement between the two countries that are at odds on several fronts, chiefly the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, American basketball player Brittney Griner, 32, was traded for Viktor Bout, 55, an infamous Russian arms dealer nicknamed The Merchant of Death.

Moscow has been demanding his release since a US court jailed him for terrorism in 2011.

In their two home countries, prisoners’ long prison terms have been decried as politically motivated.

A vegetarian who speaks six languages, Bout was born in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, when it was part of the Soviet Union.

He served the Army in overseas deployments in Africa.

In the 1990s, he started a private airline and acquired a fleet of military aircraft, which he used to ship cargo, including humanitarian aid as well as weapons, to war zones.

Among his clients were the Russian and US governments, as well as Liberian war criminal Charles Taylor. Bouts’ career was the partial inspiration for the 2005 film Lord of War, starring Nicolas Cage.

In 2008, Bout was arrested in Bangkok after agreeing to sell surface-to-air missiles to people he thought were Colombian FARC rebels, but who were actually a sting from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Until last year, the FARC was considered a terrorist group by the US government.

He was convicted three years later of conspiracy to kill Americans and sentenced to 25 years.

Bout loudly protested, saying he was innocent. He alleged that he had been framed and that the charge against him was politically motivated.

He denied any ties to Russian intelligence or organized crime, describing himself as a legitimate businessman.

Moscow has echoed his claims, and Russian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns about the conditions in which he was being held.

The judge in the Bouts case said he had been manipulated to some degree by US agents, and while she hadn’t been bound by the minimum sentencing rules, in the Bouts 25 case, she would have given him a shorter sentence.

We tried him, we convicted him, we gave him a very long sentence, retired U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin, who led the sentencing in 2012, told Reuters news agency more earlier this year, as she argued for a trade with Griner. But now the situation has changed and this is a trade we should make.

Scheindlin said she believed Bout would not commit the offense again because he likely lost his place in the arms trafficking ring during his imprisonment.

Mark Galeotti, an expert in Russian security affairs, told Al Jazeera via email: There was considerable political pressure on the White House to get Griner out and at the same time the Russians wanted Bout released because he was probably an intelligence asset and they do. still hold to the old promise from the KGB era that somehow they bring their people home.

This is not so much for the sake of Bouts as to reassure the other agents in the field that Moscow would not forget them.

Griner, who played for a part-time Russian team, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February after vape cartridges containing less than a gram of cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

She was later sentenced to nine years, which connoisseurs of Russian drug laws considered extremely harsh.

His sentence was [entirely] politically motivated, Russian human rights lawyer Arseny Levinson told Al Jazeera. She shouldn’t have been given a real prison sentence at all. Moreover, such a severe punishment should not have been given, it was motivated only by raising the stakes of the exchange, mocking the hostage.

Although there is no indication that Griner was framed, it appears that her unusually long sentence may have been a way to pressure Washington.

Russia has always maintained that it [Bout] was wrongfully imprisoned by the United States, Kimberly St Julian-Varnon, an American historian of Russian and Soviet history, told Al Jazeera.

He was important to the United States because of his value to Russia. I think the Biden administration was willing to trade him because of public pressure on the administration to get Griners released, and because he was the most high profile Russian America had in custody.

Griner was Russia’s most prominent American. I think the Russians were using Brittney Griner as a pawn. The proof is that they secured the release of a very dangerous arms dealer they had been looking for since 2011.

But is the exchange a sign of warming ties? It’s quite unlikely.

It is probably wrong to draw hypothetical conclusions that this could be a step towards resolving the crisis we are currently experiencing in bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia on Friday.

US conservatives lament swap as pro-Kremlin Russians rejoice

The swap was the second major prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, shattering already poor relations between the two powers.

In April, US citizen Trevor Reed was released from his nine-year sentence for assaulting a police officer in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot convicted of trafficking cocaine.

Like Bout, Yaroshenko was caught up in a DEA sting that raised questions about the agencies’ overreach.

Another high-profile US prisoner, former Marine Paul Whelan, is still being held in Russia, after two years of a 16-year sentence for espionage.

In the United States, the Bout-Griner deal has been criticized by conservatives for not saving Whelan and receiving Griner instead, who is seen as unpatriotic for raising issues of racial injustice.

What a stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the United States!!! wrote former President Donald Trump on social media.

Meanwhile, activists have called on the White House to release those jailed on similar charges in the United States.

Although marijuana is legal in 21 US states, some prisoners languish on life sentences for small amounts of the drug.

Brittney Griner is free! said neuroscientist and reformer Dr. Carl Hart. Release all political prisoners of the war on drugs now.

In Russia, the swap was welcomed by pro-Kremlin figures, who said the deal was a win for Moscow.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, told her 500,000 Telegram subscribers that we would win since the exchange prioritized Griner, who she offensively described as a drug-addicted black lesbian who suffered from having vaped hashish, rather than Whelan, a spy hero.

Russian legal expert Ivan Solovyov told RT that the US justice system is capable of seizing and trying Russians with impunity, and that all legal and human arguments have been shattered by Americans’ reluctance to meet with us in mid -path.

According to him, it had seemed that an insurmountable wall of geopolitical confrontation had for a time blocked the exchanges, until in the end, politics and diplomacy, combined with common sense, prevailed over the power of the American prison.

Politician and journalist Yevgeny Popov told his 35,500 Telegram subscribers that everyone will forget about Griner tomorrow as Bout’s life is just beginning after posting photos claiming to show Bout on a plane.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/9/what-does-bout-griner-swap-mean The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos