Brittney Griner lands in the United States after the exchange of prisoners with Russia | Russo-Ukrainian War





The prisoner swap deal was reached after months of talks between Washington and Moscow.

American basketball player Brittney Griner has landed in the United States after serving 10 months in a Russian prison.

Griner was traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who arrived in Moscow hours earlier on Friday.

The plane carrying Griner landed in San Antonio, Texas, TV footage showed. She was to be immediately taken to a military center for a health check.

Griner, a 32-year-old star center for the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of canisters of cannabis-derived oil in her luggage.

She was sentenced on August 4 to nine years in prison for drug possession and trafficking. Griner said she made an honest mistake and didn’t mean to break the law.

Griner is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Her status as an openly gay black woman locked up in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community has injected racial, gender and social dynamics into her legal saga and brought unprecedented attention to the population of Americans detained in wrong.

Russian television, meanwhile, showed Bout stepping out of a plane onto a snowy tarmac, his mother and wife hugging him and giving him flowers.

Bout, a 55-year-old former Soviet army lieutenant colonel, has been accused of arming rebel groups in some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States two years later.

unnecessary trauma

The exchange was a rare example of cooperation between the United States and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. The two countries also swapped prisoners in April when Russia freed former US Marine Trevor Reed and the United States freed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had spoken to Griner and that she was in good spirits after suffering unnecessary trauma.

The deal achieved a major goal for Biden but failed to win the freedom of another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years on charges of espionage.

Whelan said Thursday he was very disappointed.

I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here, he told CNN in a phone call from a Russian penal colony.

Biden pledged to secure Whelan’s freedom, saying we will never give up.

Unfortunately, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s, he said.

Phoenix’s Carly Givens Shows Support for Brittney Griner [Rick Scuteri/AP Photo]

