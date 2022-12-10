producer prices in the United States are rising; short-term inflation expectations are fading





Producer prices rise 0.3% in November PPI rises 7.4% year-on-year, smallest gain since May 2021 Excluding food, energy and commercial services PPI rises 0.3% L basic PPI increases by 4.9%; smallest increase since April 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) – U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid rising service costs, but the trend is moderating as annual inflation out of the plant posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.

Friday’s Labor Department report also showed that underlying producer prices were rising at their slowest pace since April 2021 on a yearly basis. Consumer one-year inflation expectations fell to a 15-month low in December, other data showed.

The reports came ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting next week, during which the US central bank is expected to start scaling back the scale of its interest rate hikes. Next week’s consumer price data will shed more light on the path of inflation.

“The easing in producer prices points to an improvement in inflation,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Fed will likely reduce the pace of rate hikes next week and should continue to downgrade in 2023. However, the monthly rise in producer prices illustrates the need for further tightening.”

The final demand producer price index rose 0.3% last month. Data for October has been revised up to show the PPI gained 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported.

A 0.4% rise in the prices of services explains the rise in the PPI. Services, which edged up 0.1% in October, was dragged down last month by an 11.3% rise in the costs of securities brokerage, trading, investment advice and related services. Prices for wholesaling of machinery and vehicles, portfolio management and long-distance car transport also rose.

But the cost of plane tickets fell by 5.7%. Prices for automobiles and parts fell while the cost of hotel accommodation fell 1.6%. Health expenditure has increased moderately.

Portfolio management fees, airline tickets, healthcare and hotel accommodation are included in the calculation of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, excluding volatile food and energy components. The Fed tracks the so-called core PCE price index for its 2% inflation target.

Goods prices rose 0.1% after accelerating 0.6% in October. A 3.3% increase in food prices was offset by a 3.3% drop in energy costs. Excluding food and energy, wholesale prices for goods rose 0.3% after being flat for two consecutive months.

This strong increase in commodity prices poses an upside risk to the disinflationary trend in basic goods that was evident in recent Consumer Price Index data. The government is due to release the November CPI report next Tuesday.

“While CPI prices for basic goods are still very likely to fall in November given the fall in used car prices, a further increase in the basic goods PPI underlines that there is still underestimated upside risks to property prices next year,” said economist Veronica Clark. at Citigroup in New York.

In the 12 months to November, the PPI rose 7.4%. It was the smallest gain since May 2021 and followed an 8.1% gain in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI to climb 0.2% and rise 7.2% year-on-year.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

InflationINFLATION IS GRADUALLY SLOWING

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed its measure of consumer one-year inflation expectations fell to 4.6% this month, the lowest reading since September 2021, from 4.9% in November. The survey’s five-year inflation outlook remained unchanged at 3.0% in December.

“The big picture is that there’s still no evidence that inflation expectations are becoming unanchored,” said Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at Capital Economics.

High inflation expectations

Inflation gradually slows as supply chains relax and demand for goods declines. The Institute for Supply Management reported last week that its measure of prices paid by factories for goods fell to a 2.5-year low in November.

But the shift in spending towards services means that headline inflation will remain elevated for some time. Some of the pressure on prices will come from the labor market, with wage growth accelerating in November.

That left economists expecting the Fed to continue to tighten monetary policy and raise its key rate above the recently projected 4.6%, where it could stay for some time. The central bank raised the policy rate by 375 basis points this year, from near zero to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, in the fastest rate hike cycle since the 1980s.

Excluding the volatile components of food, energy and market services, producer prices increased by 0.3% in November. The core PPI rose 0.2% in October. In the 12 months to November, the core PPI rose 4.9%, the smallest increase since April 2021, after rising 5.4% in October.

With the PPI components that feed into the PCE core price index generally weak, economists estimate that this measure of inflation likely rose by around 0.2% in November, which would reduce the annual increase to around 4%. .7%. The PCE core price index gained 0.2% in October and rose 5.0% year-on-year.

“Inflation is moving in the right direction, albeit at a slow pace,” said Kurt Rankin, senior economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

