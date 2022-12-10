US warns against expanding defense partnership between Iran and Russia | New Weapons





The United States has accused Russia of providing advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, as it warned against deepening defense ties between Moscow and Tehran, with Russia using Iranian drones to strike targets in Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cited US intelligence assessments for the allegations, saying Russia was offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship. into a full defense partnership.

Washington has previously condemned security cooperation between Iran and Russia, but on Friday described an extensive relationship involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, with the latter attracting new US sanctions. .

Kirby said Russia and Iran are considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict, while Russia is training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving aircraft deliveries during the year.

These fighter jets will significantly strengthen Iran’s air force compared to its regional neighbors, Kirby said.

Western powers have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine, as Moscow batters the country’s energy infrastructure in search of an advantage in the bloody conflict.

Kirby said the United States would sanction three Russian-based entities active in the acquisition and use of Iranian drones.

The sanctions apply to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Military Transport Aviation Command.

The United States will continue to use every tool at its disposal to disrupt these transfers and impose consequences on those who engage in this activity, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a sanctions statement.

Last month, Tehran admitted sending drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

sordid deals

The United States also believes Iran is planning to sell hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, Kirby said.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took aim at the sordid deals between Moscow and Tehran, saying in a statement that Iran had sent drones to Russia in return for military and technical support from Moscow.

It will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security, Cleverly said, pledging the UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries to account.

For its part, Moscow has accused the West of supplying weapons to Ukraine which end up in the hands of bad actors, not only in Europe but also in Africa and the Middle East.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya referred to recent comments by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who said Ukrainian arms and fighters were heading towards the Lake Chad region and aiding violent groups.

Al Jazeeras Kristen Saloomey said Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, did not directly respond to Nebenzya’s claims, which were made ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, but said Ukraine had the right to defend itself against Russia.

She went on to say that the UK believes buying weapons from Iran is a breach of international agreements and beyond drones, she alleged that Russia is now trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran and also trying to make deals with countries like North Korea. Saloomey said, speaking from UN headquarters in New York.

Merkel’s disappointing statement

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has declared that any country that launches a nuclear attack on Moscow will be annihilated and Russian weapons can retaliate with force.

He also expressed his disappointment with recent statements by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

Parties to the Minsk Accords, which led to a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015, betrayed Russia by providing weapons to Ukraine, Putin said.

In an interview published Wednesday in Germanys Zeit magazine, Merkel said the Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Ukraine time to strengthen its defenses.

Russia interpreted Merkel’s statements to mean that the Minsk peace plan was only agreed to give Ukraine time to arm itself and prepare for war with Russia.

Honestly, this was absolutely unexpected for me. It’s disappointing. Frankly, I did not expect to hear something like this from the former German Chancellor, Putin told reporters in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

I always assumed that the leadership of the Federal Republic of Germany would behave sincerely towards us, Putin said.

But it always seemed to me that the leaders of Germany were always sincere in their efforts to find a solution based on the principles we had agreed on and arrived at, among other things, within the framework of the Minsk process.

