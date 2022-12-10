How can I afford it?: People in the UK struggling with energy bills | UK cost of living crisis





According to charity analysis, more than 3 million low-income households in the UK cannot afford to heat their homes. region.

Three people who have been unable to heat their homes or have significantly reduced their energy use share their impact.

I can’t turn on the heating at all.

Clifford, 48, hasn’t turned on the heat yet and won’t turn it on at all this winter. He is increasingly unable to afford food shopping and cannot keep the lights on.

How can you turn on the heat when you don’t have enough money to buy food by the time you pay the bills?

Clifford, who lives in Grimsby and is out of work due to poor health, says: Wear pajamas, robes, and coats to keep warm, and gloves and a hat if it gets too cold. It’s ridiculous that I have to do this to stay warm in your house, but this is what I have to dress up like or freeze. We can’t afford to buy enough food to keep us going.

Clifford, who recently installed a prepaid meter, says her home is becoming increasingly damp. Almost every room has black mold. I clean it, run around and come back.

Mold in the Cliffords house

He has nowhere else to go nearby to keep warm during the day. Sometimes when the weather gets really cold, he’ll just go catch the bus and hope it’s heated.

The 48-year-old suffers from fibromyalgia and struggles with the cold. He said the warmest room on Friday morning was 9 degrees Celsius and the bedroom was 7 degrees Celsius. NHS England recommends keeping rooms at a minimum of 18C. His hands and legs are cramping pretty badly. I’m depressed quite a bit of the time.

The fungus reared its ugly head

Robert Glynn and his partner did their best to turn off the heating this year, but when they started breathing while watching TV, they decided they needed to turn it on. In the last week or so they’ve started heating apartments in Glasgow in three short bursts for up to 1.5 hours a day. Nevertheless, it is absolutely Baltic. When the heating is turned off in the evening, you can see your breath again.

According to the 36-year-old marketing expert, we’ve tried to get it under control, but it’s still going over budget each month, wasting money and accumulating.

With rising food and other expenses including mortgage rates, he expects to be thousands of pounds in debt by the end of winter.

Glynn said she would normally start heating classic Glasgow apartments in September. The heating seems to disappear through the windows. No insulation. It’s a really rough draft. As a result, they are dealing with moisture, especially in poorly heated rooms. The mold reared its ugly head and stayed on it, trying to scrub it off. It’s near my bed and it’s starting to affect my sleep. My partner tells me that I wheeze a little at night and that breathing is really fun. I’m pretty good at 5Ks and park runs. We try to open the window, but its bloody freeze.

I don’t want to end up on a prepaid meter

Bryony, 33, is trying to keep her energy costs low because she worries about British Gas raising her direct debit and potentially forcing her into a prepaid meter. Her single parent, Bryony, who works at an institution of higher education in Plymouth and receives universal credit, recently moved into a jointly owned property and negotiated to set her direct debit to $140 per month.

I don’t want them to increase my direct debit to an amount I can’t pay, she says. I just don’t want to end up with a prepaid meter. [risk] Disconnect itself. You should be able to keep the kids warm.

Bryony, who has two children, ages 9 and 12, is also taking cuts this month as she is having housing payment issues. If she doesn’t come out by the end of December, she says she’ll have to turn off the heating. She thinks it’s probably an error, but until she finds out, she’s in financial limbo. She’ll have to find 330 a month more than her budget. If I don’t get it I will have to pay the full rent and that will take precedence over the heat.

