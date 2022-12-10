U-Va. Law school won’t cooperate with US News filing as revolt grows





The University of Virginia School of Law suspended cooperation with US News and World Report rankings on Friday, a development that means nine of the influential list’s top 10 schools are now in open revolt against the government’s triage exercise. prestige.

In total, at least 16 law schools that US News ranks in the top 50 have joined the rebellion that began when Yale University’s top-ranked law school said Nov. 16 it would not participate. It’s one of the most serious challenges to the independent and controversial ranking system in years, though the uprising so far hasn’t affected US News’ undergraduate rankings.

U-Va’s eighth-ranked law school joined the movement in a statement from its dean of law.

As it stands, the US News ranking fails to capture much of what we value at AVU, making it easier to access legal education and the legal profession for students of all backgrounds; foster the free exchange of ideas within a community of joy, humanity and trust; provide top-notch instruction from accomplished faculty; supporting the public service; and launching our graduates into the stellar career paths of their choosing,” Dean Risa Goluboff wrote in an open letter to prospective students.

Goluboff said the school will not be submitting responses this year to questions posed by US News to gather data for its ranking. Responses are usually expected in January.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, many top law schools continue to cooperate with the rankings or refuse to take a stand.

US News, which has considerable influence across higher education, has previously said it plans to continue ranking fully accredited law schools whether or not they submit data. A significant amount of law school information, including admissions data and test scores, is publicly available through the American Bar Association.

Asked about the U-Va. announcement, a spokeswoman for the ranking publication wrote in an email Friday afternoon: We have no further comment at this time.

Of the law schools that US News calls the top 10, only the University of Chicago, ranked third, said it plans to continue cooperating. U-Chicagos Law Dean Thomas J. Miles said in a Nov. 23 statement that he wanted to prevent the use of inaccurate information. Most of the data we provide to US News is already public, and the rest is information we have no reason to withhold, Miles wrote.

Miles also called the ranking opinionated and said the law school does not want to remove such expression. Rather, we should encourage prospective students to apply critical thinking and come to their own conclusions about the added value of ranking, Miles wrote at the time.

There is significant momentum behind the rebellion. On Monday, seventh-ranked New York University Law School said it would also end participation.

While the reasons vary from school to school, many of those who revolt say the ranking formula does not give enough weight to efforts to provide needs-based assistance and guidance to students. towards careers in public service or nonprofit legal work.

The uprising against law school rankings has US News critics wondering whether colleges and universities will take similar action against its undergraduate rankings. There is no sign yet that they will.

That’s the big question: why are you no longer actively involved at the law school level while you continue to provide data at the undergraduate level? said Robert Kelchen, professor of higher education at the University of Tennessee. Kelchen is data editor for Washington Monthlys college rankings, which offers an alternative view of the market that is more public service-oriented.

Law school leaders across the country are following the debate. Many outside the upper tier of the market rely on publications such as US News to help bring attention to their schools. They are reluctant to lose this advertising tool.

In Washington, Georgetown University Law School, ranked 14th by US News, joined the revolt. But others don’t. The 25th-ranked George Washington University School of Law said this week it would continue to participate. The same will be true for Catholic universities, ranked 94th.

A Howard University spokesman, who was asked if its 98th-ranked law school had a position on the rankings debate, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the American university also declined to comment on what its 73rd-ranked law school will do.

In Baltimore, the University of Marylands Law School, ranked 47th, has not decided whether or not to cooperate with the next version of the ranking. Dean of Schools Rene Hutchins said the US News methodology rewards elite status and large endowments, and does not give enough weight to student and faculty diversity and public service. I have serious concerns about the legitimacy of the ranking, she said.

In Virginia, there are a handful of law schools besides U-Va in the US News top 100. George Mason University Law School, ranked 30th, said it did not plan to pull out.

William & Marys Law School, also ranked 30th, and the University of Richmonds, ranked 52nd, appeared to be taking a cautious approach.

Let’s watch these developments knowing that the rankings will take place with or without university involvement, William & Mary spokesman Brian Whitson wrote in an email.

The law school will decide before the January deadline, University of Richmond spokeswoman Cynthia Price wrote in an email. Washington and Lee University, which has the 35th law school, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

correction

A previous version of this article erroneously reported that at least 17 law schools ranked in the top 50 by US News and World Report had decided not to cooperate with the next round of rankings. The actual total is 16. This version has been corrected.

correction

A previous version of this article erroneously reported that at least 17 law schools ranked in the top 50 by US News and World Report had decided not to cooperate with the next round of rankings. The actual total is 16. This version has been corrected.

