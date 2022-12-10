Dezeen’s Top 10 UK Building Projects 2022





From renovations to major London landmarks to “treeless treehouses”, we’ve picked out 10 of the most noteworthy British building projects completed this year as part of our 2022 review.

This year’s British architectural roundup also features an 800-year-old building, a tamped earth yoga studio, and interventions in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Read about Dezeen’s top 10 UK building projects for 2022.

Nick Kane’s picture

New Library at Magdalene College, Cambridge by Niall McLaughlin Architects

Niall McLaughlin Architects won the 2022 RIBA Stirling Award for a brick and wood library designed by Cambridge University’s historic Magdalene College.

The building’s materials and form were designed as a nod to the university’s older buildings, with load-bearing brick elements, chimneys, timber floors, and gabled roofs. RIBA President Simon Allford praised the project as “the epitome of how to build for the long term.”

More about Magdalene College’s new library ›

Photo by Hufton + Crow

WilkinsonEyre’s Battersea Power Station, London

One of London’s most recognizable landmarks, Battersea Power Station, finally reopened this year after 40 years of being decommissioned.

Architecture studio WilkinsonEyre has inserted shops, office space and 254 apartments for tech giant Apple in the former power plant, while Ralph Appelbaum Associates has created an elevator lookout at the top of one of the famous chimneys.

Next door is rippling Prospect Place, the first British housing scheme completed in 2022 by Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Frank Gehry.

Learn more about the Battersea power plant redevelopment ›

Photo: Keith Hunter

Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus, Falkirk, by Reiach and Hall

Built to replace a 1960s building no longer deemed fit for purpose, this 21,000 square meter campus housing professional training facility is defined by a modest palette of pale brick, concrete and aluminum.

Reiach and Hall Architects described the project’s exterior as “low-key, reflecting the modesty of the institution it seeks to serve.”

Production studio Stephenson& made a short film about the University published in Dezeen.

Learn more about the Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus ›

Photo courtesy of Crossrail/Transport for London

London Elizabeth Line by various architects

After a series of delays, the central section of the £18.8 billion Elizabeth line finally opened in London this year, marking the largest expansion to the city’s underground network in more than 100 years.

Nine different architectural studios have been assigned to design various London stations, including BDP, Hawkins\Brown and WilkinsonEyre, with Grimshaw Architects leading a consortium that ensures consistency across the line.

In an interview with Dezeen Julian Robinson, Director of Architecture for the Elizabeth line, Julian Robinson described the project’s design as taking a “more polite and sensible approach”.

Learn more about the Elizabeth line ›

Pictures of Dirk Lindner

Clifford’s Tower Lookout York by Hugh Broughton Architects and Martin Ashley Architects

Clifford’s Tower has a bloody history dating back to 1068, and its 13th-century stone keep was destroyed by fire in 1684.

Hugh Broughton Architects worked with preservation expert Martin Ashley Architects to protect and radically transform the interior of the tower, adding a wooden deck to partially cover the ruins and provide a perspective overlooking the surrounding city.

More about Clifford’s Tower ›

Will Price’s photo.

Red House, Dorset, David Kohn Architects

The Red House in rural Dorset is designed to look like a child’s drawing of a house from the outside, albeit with unusual variations such as oversized eaves, patterned brickwork and vibrant green details.

The project was named 2022 Home of the Year by RIBA, with the judges praising the way it “lives up to our expectations of a home in a beautiful setting.”

David Kohn told Dezeen, “We like to think of Red House as surprising, if not downright shocking, to modern audiences.”

Learn more about Red House ›

Photo: Jim Stevenson

The Newt Yoga Studio, Somerset, by Invisible Studio

Invisible Studio has created a yoga studio with earthen walls and a roof covered in copper shingles at The Newt in the Somerset hotel in England.

Located within the hotel’s vegetable garden, the yoga studio has an isolated design with a single opening atop a curved, sculptural roof.

Learn more about The Newt’s Yoga Studio ›

Nick Kane’s picture

333 Kingsland Road, London, by Henley Halebrown

This mixed-use plan in Hackney combines an elementary school and an 11-story residential tower, all of earthy red concrete and brick, perched above a commercial base fronted by a solid loggia.

London studio Henley Halebrown has won the Neave Brown Housing Award for its project, set up to recognize the best new affordable housing projects in the UK.

More about 333 Kingsland Road ›

Photo by Hufton + Crow

De Matos Ryan’s Penfold, London

Named after a character from the classic children’s cartoon Danger Mouse, Penfold is a 4.1m-tall theater created by architecture studio De Matos Ryan in the gardens of their London home.

The pyramidal timber structure, which the architects call a “treeless treehouse,” is only accessible through a low crawlspace. Inside, there are two floors connected by a timber and rope ladder, and an open skylight at the top of the pyramid automatically closes. It’s raining.

Learn more about Penfold ›

Photo by Dapple Photography

The Den, Tighnabruaich, by technology

Architecture studio Technique has combined a pair of adjacent apartments in an old house to form a one-bedroom cabin that is covered in weatherproof black metal on the outside and exposed on the inside with original stonework, red steel and beech plywood.

Located on a hill in the Scottish town of Tighnabruaich, The Den offers panoramic views of the narrow strait of Kyles of Bute.

Learn more about The Den ›

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2022/12/09/top-10-uk-architecture-projects-2022-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos