John Kerry Examines Possible Impacts of New UK Coal Mine | Coal





US climate official John Kerry said the UK government’s approval for the new coal mine was being closely considered.

Joe Biden’s climate envoy, Kerry, has said he cares deeply about the mine for the first time in the UK in 30 years and will openly oppose it if approval is not met. strict standards.

He said in an interview on Friday evening that he is asking staff to provide a better download of exactly what the emissions impact will be.

Coal isn’t exactly the direction the world is going to or should be moving. What I want to know is the level of reduction here. [such as whether the resulting greenhouse gases will be captured and stored] And a comparison of this particular process in steel production, he said.

Once operational, the Woodhouse coal mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria will produce coking coal for use in steelmaking. The government has said it will meet the UK’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050, in part because it will be closed by the end of 2049 and emissions from mines and coal will be lower than alternatives. For example coal imports.

However, the analysis showed that at least 83 per cent of the 2.8 million tonnes of coal the mine will produce each year is likely to be exported.

Kerry made it clear that the continuation and expansion of coal use is a serious climate problem and that the United States is taking a strong international stance.

We shut down coal-fired power plants [in the US], we do not advocate unrestrained coal use. The unabated burning of fossil fuels is a problem. Emissions are a problem, he said.

He added that he would oppose the development if the U.S. analysis found the mine needed and problematic the government’s claim that coal was less carbon than alternatives to steelmaking.

Kerry’s concerns suggest that action must be taken to capture and store emissions from mining and coal burning. The problem is compounded if emissions cannot be captured, he said.

Asked if Britain was sending the wrong signal after last month’s Cop27 UN climate summit fell short of US hopes for strong results on emissions cuts, Kerry said: It depends on the results of the statistical analysis I want to see. And I bet we’ll analyze it and share that point of view. And we’ll tell you when we find something.

The planet’s most important story. Get all the week’s environmental news: the good, the bad, and the essential.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kerry noted that many developing countries raised concerns about the behavior of developed countries at Cop27. We already face challenges in Ukraine and in some European countries and elsewhere that mine or pump additional fossil fuels in response to energy prices. Many people point fingers and say: You guys say: Don’t do what you say, don’t do what you do. And without evidence that it doesn’t have that kind of effect, that’s a challenge in terms of reliability, he said.

Climate experts and activists around the world said the new mines demonstrated the hypocrisy of the government preaching climate action while failing to deliver on its promises.

Kerry was in London on Friday night to give a Fulbright lecture at King’s College London, where he said he was disappointed that more progress had not been made on this issue at COP27 and urged countries to move faster on reducing emissions.

A Leveling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: This coal is used to produce steel and otherwise must be imported. The mine seeks net zero in operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the broader economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/10/john-kerry-examining-likely-impact-of-new-uk-coalmine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos