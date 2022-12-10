Ice and snow warnings across UK as Manchester Airport closes runways | england weather





Manchester Airport has closed both runways due to heavy snowfall and many parts of the UK have been warned of severe weather over the weekend.

Passengers have been told that the runway is temporarily closed and to contact the airline for the latest information.

The airport said eight outbound flights had been canceled so far, 13 planes required to land at the airport and three inbound planes diverted.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and we will resume operations as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The Met Office said that isolated areas are expected to see temperatures as low as -10C (14F) on Saturday and Sunday, which could disrupt travel, especially on Monday morning.

A woman makes her way through a blizzard in Cheshire. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It also said some rural communities could be cut off, with power outages and cell phone service likely to be affected.

Snow is expected in Scotland and south-east England, with a Yellow Warning in place for much of Scotland until midday Sunday.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology extended a snow watch for Northern Ireland, Wales and south-west England until noon on Sunday.

A snow and ice warning has been issued for most of London and parts of south-east England at 9am on Sunday, with a 30% chance of up to 5cm of snow by 9am on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave alert across the UK, extending it until next Friday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said:

Although below average, these temperatures are not uncommon at this time of year.

Dog walkers in Dunsden, Oxfordshire. Photo: Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock

He said there was a risk of freezing fog in some areas, particularly in southern England, on Sunday and Monday morning.

There is also a small risk of moving southeast to sleet or snow on Sunday. When this happens, it can cause some chaos, especially during rush hour on Mondays.

UKHSA is advising people to take care of cold-vulnerable friends and family and to ensure they have access to hot food and beverages, adding that people should keep their indoor temperature at least 18C (64F).

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s public health medical consultant, said cold weather could have serious health consequences, with the elderly and those with heart or lung disease at particular risk.

If you have pre-existing illnesses, you should heat your home to a comfortable temperature.

If possible, heat rooms that are mainly used, such as living rooms and bedrooms, at 18C or higher. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. It is warmer to wear several layers of clothing than one thick layer.

Darren Clark, National Highways’ severe weather resiliency manager, said the gritters will go out of their way to keep the highways and major A-roads open.

National highways are committed to handling all roads that need to be addressed whenever necessary, he said.

Rowers on the River Avon. Photo: Jacob King/PA

The RAC Automotive organization said it has been exceptionally busy in recent days and has received a quarter more breakdown reports than usual at this time of year.

According to the Warm Welcome Campaign, more than 3,200 warm banks run by local authorities and charities are open across the UK to provide warmth to those who cannot afford to heat their homes.

Many of them said they were one-third to half full and served everything from hot drinks to work.

Save the Children UK said 194 of 355 committees in England and Wales directly participated in or supported local organizations to open warm spaces this winter.

Becca Lyon, director of child poverty at the charity, said: “Families shouldn’t be in a position to think about whether to turn on the heat in sub-zero temperatures.”

Parents risked going into debt to keep their children warm, they told us.

Richard Wenham, Vice-Chair of the Local Government Associations Resources Committee, said: The Warm Hub and other similar initiatives are one of many actions Council is taking to assist those most in need this winter, but these emergency Plans shouldn’t be standard. It is not a sustainable solution to bridge the gap between income and current cost of living.

In the hundreds of postcodes affected in England and Wales, people with the lowest income will receive 25 cold weather allowances.

Government payments have begun for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded or projected to be below 0C for 7 consecutive days.

