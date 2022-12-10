Britain’s coldest December night in 10 years





Temperaturers are bracing for sub-zero temperatures this week after one of the coldest December nights recorded in nearly a decade.

In Norway, dubbed Trondheim’s troll, snow could come next week as temperatures plummet as the capital city is hit by an arctic air weather front.

December temperatures in the UK hit their lowest level in nearly a decade, and last night Benson, Oxfordshire recorded a record low of -8.2C.

West London police have appealed to motorists to be careful on icy roads after their car overturned in Ealing.

The British have woken up in parts of County Durham. The Met Office predicted up to 6 inches more down in the future.

The BBC reported that snow could start to fall in London as well from Wednesday, with sleet showers expected in parts of the country, including Croydon and Richmond, in the afternoon.

It snowed overnight in Consett, County Durham.

/ PA

The threat of power outages also increased as National Grid stood by to take enhanced action after wind levels dropped sharply this weekend, according to the Daily Telegraph.

A company spokesperson said: Margins are expected to be tighter this week, especially over the next few days. This is based on current ratings and is subject to change.

The control room has a number of operational tools that can be used to manage it. These operations also include enhanced operations.

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended its yellow weather warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.

A yellow warning for ice was also issued on Friday for the coast and north of England, as well as parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ice conditions along the coast of England and parts of Northern Ireland and Wales are expected to continue through Saturday, it warned.

A woman walks her dog in the snow around a statue of Terris Novalis in the Durham County Conset.

/ PA

Ice chips on untreated roads, paved roads and bike paths have the potential to wreak havoc, he said.

Scotland is bracing for sub-zero temperatures, with warnings that temperatures could drop to minus 10 degrees overnight in some areas.

Many schools in Aberdeenshire were closed on Thursday and some schools in the Highlands were partially closed on Friday.

Frost covers Gothland in North York Moors National Park.

/ PA

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: Low-pressure areas could threaten the south and south-west of England by mid-week.

Confidence in the exact path of this system is low, but if precipitation is pushed into England, it will easily turn to snow and make freezing rain less likely.

How far the warm air goes north is also subject to much uncertainty, but for now it is likely that much of the central and northern regions will remain in the Arctic air mass.

A woman walks on Primrose Hill in London in misty weather.

/ PA

There will be an ice snap as people with the lowest incomes will receive 25 cold weather allowances in hundreds of postcodes affected in England and Wales.

But Adam Scorer, head of National Energy Action, said the government should do more.

With incredibly high prices and now cold weather, millions of people will struggle to stay warm and safe at home.

Our figures show that 6.7 million households in the UK are running out of fuel after energy prices nearly doubled in a year.

Every day we hear from people who need to turn off their heating when they need it most.

We are now starting to see how bleak this winter will be.

