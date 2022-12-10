Carbon capture: UK’s first plant can remove 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from the air.





A giant carbon capture power plant has been granted planning permission for the first time in the UK.

The Keadby 3 plant in northern Lincolnshire is the first government-approved carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The news comes on the same day Minister Michael Gove approved a new coal mine in Britain, the first in 30 years. The mine will emit about 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon capture technology has been part of the justification for allowing new coal mines. Gove insisted on adhering to net zero. However, commentators are quick to point out that the as yet unproven technology has no commercial use in the UK.

The new CCS project wants to change that as early as 2027. It is backed by UK-based SSE Thermal, which is part of SSE, and Norwegian energy company Equinor, better known as an oil and gas major.

Grete Tveit, senior vice president of low-carbon solutions at Equinor, describes it as an important milestone in our shared ambition to provide clean, flexible and efficient power to support intermittent renewable generation and maintain reliable supply.

How much carbon does Keadby 3 pull from the air?

Secretary of Business and Energy Grant Shapps signed the proposed plant after extensive consultation, SSE said in a statement on its website Thursday.

According to SSE, Keadby 3 will have up to 910 MW of generating capacity and capture up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year. This is said to be at least 5% of the UK government’s 2030 target.

Located next to Keadby 1 and 2. Two gas power plants in the Humber region in northern England.

The plan is to send carbon drawn from the atmosphere across the Humber River and through a CO2 pipeline under construction to transport carbon from industrial plants to North Sea storage.

This is subject to final approval and investment. Although the plant has received a development agreement, the project is still in the due diligence phase of the government’s cluster sequencing process for CCS.

Proponents of this technology say it plays an important role in decarbonizing the grid. However, the use of CCS with gas power plants remains controversial among green groups.

Climate activist Ken Penton of Global Witness previously told Euronews Green that the world’s biggest polluters are actually using CCS to extract more fossil fuels, resulting in more emissions. He said it was wrong to make it happen.

The time has come for governments to stop chasing the CCS unicorn and instead build a vibrant renewable energy sector and significantly increase energy efficiency in homes and businesses. The best and most proven way to stop climate change is to leave fossil fuels in the ground.

