Nearly 1 million people became new US citizens last yearExBulletin

About 967,400 adult immigrants took the oath of allegiance and became U.S. citizens in the past fiscal year, according to a new report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The record comes as the federal government works to reduce a backlog of claims that has been made worse by the pandemic.

There have been only two other recorded times in US history when the number of naturalized adults exceeded fiscal year 2022. In 1996, approximately 1,040,000 adults became US citizens and in 2008 , about 1,046,000 adults have been granted citizenship, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security.

The tally of people who received the Pledge of Allegiance for fiscal year 2022 includes data from October 2021 through September 2022. However, it does not include children who were able to obtain citizenship through their parents. . A total of 1,023,200 adults and children became US citizens in 2022.

Most people can become US citizens after living in the United States as a lawful permanent resident for at least five years. Spouses of US citizens can obtain citizenship after three years. There is also a path to citizenship for those who have served in the military.

In 2022, USCIS issued an increasing number of certain visas compared to previous years

Each year, the United States grants green cards to hundreds of thousands of foreign workers and their family members. In 2022, USCIS issued a total of 275,000 employment-based visas, nearly double the number of employment-based visas issued in 2019.

Over the years, highly skilled workers from China and India have made up a significant portion of these visas. But recently, the number of visas issued to people from India has exceeded that given to workers from China. From 2019 to 2022, the number of visas issued to Indian nationals increased fivefold. In this fiscal year, they accounted for one-third of all employment-based visas.

In 2022, USCIS also increased the number of H-2B visas available, which allows US companies to hire temporary foreign workers for non-agricultural jobs. Companies from resorts to seafood processors often rely on the program to staff their seasonal work.

The demand for temporary workers has only increased during the pandemic. USCIS typically issues 66,000 H-2B visas each year. In 2022, the federal agency added 65,000 additional visa slots in response to the job market.

Due to COVID and a hiring freeze, the total USCIS backlog has doubled by the end of 2021.

In 2022, thanks to an increase in hiring, USCIS said its backlog of applications had been reduced by 62%. The federal agency said its goal was to permanently eliminate its backlog.

