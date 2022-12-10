UK criticizes China, sanctions Russia and Iran over human rights issues





Britain says China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims is getting worse Sanctions against Russian, Chinese and Myanmar officials

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) – The UK said the human rights situation in China had deteriorated over the past year and on Friday announced sanctions on 30 people worldwide, including Russian, Iranian and Myanmar officials believed to be responsible for human rights abuses or corruption. did.

France on Thursday announced plans for new European Union sanctions against Iran for human rights violations in a security crackdown amid public unrest, as well as supplying drones to Russia prior to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government said it was working with international partners to enforce sanctions to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and International Human Rights Day. They included individuals involved in activities that included mobilizing troops to torture prisoners and rape civilians.

“Today’s sanctions go further to expose those behind heinous violations of our most fundamental rights,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Those targeted include Russian Colonel Ramil Rakhmatulovich Ibatullin, who assumed his role as commander of the 90th Panzer Division, which has been fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The government said several charges had been brought against soldiers serving in the 90th Tank Division, including the conviction of a lieutenant on charges of sexual misconduct during the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia said it was conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to eliminate threats to its security, but denied it had committed war crimes or targeted civilians.

Britain also sanctioned 10 Iranian officials linked to the Iranian prison system, including six associated with a Revolutionary Court that prosecutes protesters carrying sentences up to and including the death penalty.

The nationwide protests following the death of Masa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, in police custody have posed one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since it was established in 1979.

Britain has also imposed sanctions on Myanmar military personnel who have been implicated in massacres, torture and rape.

Russia, Myanmar and Iran have previously dismissed accusations of atrocities as foreign interference based on lies.

Their embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China

Separately, Britain said at its annual review of Global Human Rights and Democracy last year that the human rights situation in China had deteriorated as Uyghur Muslims faced what the foreign minister called “terrible persecution”.

The Chinese government has said it continues to pursue policies such as the extrajudicial detention of Uyghur Muslims in political re-education camps in Xinjiang’s expanding prison network.

The report said China is using advanced technologies, including mass surveillance and “predictive policing” algorithms, in ways that violate human rights in the region. Beijing vehemently denies any abuse.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said the British government’s claims were “baseless” and that human rights in China were “at an unprecedented level”.

“We once again urge the UK to correct its practice of applying double standards on human rights,” the spokesperson added. “The British government must stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

Report by Andrew MacAskill and William James; Edited by Kylie MacLellan, Philippa Fletcher, John Stonestreet

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-sanctions-30-people-targeting-corruption-human-rights-abuse-2022-12-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos