US wholesale inflation slowed further in November to 7.4%





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. wholesale prices rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and an encouraging sign that inflationary pressures across the economy continue to calm down.

The latest year-on-year figure was down from 8% in October and a recent high of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said on Friday its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third consecutive month. .

Still, a measure of core producer prices, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, accelerated, rising 0.4% from October to November. The base figure had risen just 0.1% from September to October. Over the past 12 months, however, core producer prices rose 6.2% in November, less than October’s 6.7%.

The latest figures reflect a continued shift in inflation from goods to services. The cost of goods rose just 0.1% from October to November as wholesale gasoline prices fell 6%. (Food prices were the exception: they jumped 3.3% last month, fueled by more expensive vegetables, eggs and chicken.)

In contrast, prices for services rose more, up 0.4%, driven mainly by more expensive financial services. The wholesale price of airline tickets and hotel rooms has declined, however, and overall service prices have slowed over the past three months.

Headline inflation is moving in the right direction, albeit at a slow pace, PNC Financial Services Group said in a research note. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening plans will remain aggressive until clear and consistent signs of inflation waning are demonstrated.

Rising prices are still straining Americans’ finances, especially for food, rent and services such as haircuts, medical care and restaurant meals. Yet several emerging trends have combined to slow inflation from the four-decade high it hit over the summer. Gasoline prices fell after hitting $5 a gallon in June. Nationally, they averaged $3.33 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA, just below their average a year ago.

And the supply chain issues that have caused chronic transportation delays and shortages of many products, from patio furniture to curtains, are dissipating. US ports have cleared the backlog of ships that earlier this year took weeks to unload. And the cost of shipping a cargo container from Asia has dropped sharply to pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, prices for durable goods, from used cars and furniture to appliances and some electronics, are falling.

Friday’s producer price data captures inflation at an early stage in production and can often signal the direction consumer prices are headed. Next week the government will release its most publicized inflation figure, the Consumer Price Index. The most recent CPI report, for October, showed inflation moderating, with prices up 7.7% from a year earlier. Although still high, it is the lowest year-on-year figure since January.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a speech last week called falling commodity prices an encouraging sign. Powell suggested that housing costs, including rent, which have been a major driver of inflation, should also start to slow next year.

The Fed Chairman also signaled that the central bank would likely raise its benchmark interest rate by a lesser increment when it meets next week. Investors expect the Fed to hike half a point, after four consecutive three-quarter point hikes.

Still, Powell noted that prices for services, which reflect the largest sector of the U.S. economy, continue to rise at a historically rapid rate. Rapidly rising wages are a key driver of services inflation, he noted. Indeed, as wages rise, many companies pass on their higher labor costs to their customers through higher prices, driving up inflation.

Wages continue to rise rapidly and could continue to fuel higher inflation for most of next year. In last week’s jobs report for November, the government said average hourly earnings jumped 5.1% from a year earlier, well above the pre-pandemic pace. Powell said wage gains closer to 3.5% would be needed to bring inflation back toward the Fed’s 2% annual target.

