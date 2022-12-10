Can the UK government legislate to stop strike action?





Piles of undelivered mail piled up on Friday as Royal Mail staff kicked off another six days of industrial action across the UK.

As public sector workers ranging from nurses, ambulance crews and driving instructors to job center workers prepare to join the picket line over wages, the government threatens a new crackdown on unions’ ability to call strikes.

Industry insiders have warned that train operators and unions must reach an agreement this weekend to avoid chaos on the railroads over the Christmas period. Meanwhile, the military has begun training at London’s main airport to replace border guard officials who will be away for much of their holiday period.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt told the Financial Times on Friday that there could be no concessions on public sector wages, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised new tougher rules that would make it harder for unions to strike.

But lawyers say Britain’s rules are already restrictive and tightening them further could backfire.

What did the government do to curb the strike?

Unions say they are already operating in one of the most restrictive systems in the developed world after setting high standards for voting in industrial action in 2016 and strict rules for holding ballots.

Since the start of the latest wave of strikes, ministers are rushing action that would allow employers to stop strikes and hire agency employees who would seek up to $1 million in damages from unions if the strikes were determined to be illegal.

These measures made it difficult to organize effective action, but did not prevent unions from obtaining strong orders to strike from hundreds of thousands of public and private sector workers.

Bruce Carr (KC), who led a review of industrial relations laws for then-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2014, told the BBC this week that ministers had made things worse by trying to add further restrictions.

If you push those with legitimate grievances into a corner, you are pushing the conflict in a different direction. You don’t get away with it, he said.

What other actions are you considering?

Downing Street has signaled that a long-awaited bill to ensure minimum levels of service on the rails during strikes will reach its second figure in the new year.

The bill was first promised in the 2019 Conservative General Election Manifesto, but was only presented to Parliament in late October, with ministers blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for delay.

Sunak’s team suggested that the government could accelerate the proposed legislation and expand it to include sectors other than transportation, but details were not forthcoming.

However, Transportation Minister Mark Harper this week admitted that the legislation could not be implemented in time to affect the current dispute between RMT unions and employers.

Downing Street did not provide any other details about the strict rules Sunak had promised. But business secretary Grant Shapps, who clashed with the RMT as transport secretary this summer, has formulated a 16-item plan to counter unions, which will likely form the basis of current government thinking.

Shapp’s proposal included setting a higher bar for strike votes to pass in the public and private sectors. Requires unions to give more notice of strikes. strengthen picketing rules; It makes it easier for employers to bypass unions and pay workers directly.

Will these measures work?

Industry figures suggest that a minimum service level, once established, will benefit depending on where it is set up. Matthew Lesh, director of public policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs, a right-wing think tank, said similar legislation is already in place in Spain, France and Italy, effectively reducing workers’ ability to strike without layoffs. said to be limited. as currently permitted.

However, the union will vehemently resist this and other measures that it regards as an attack on the fundamental right to strike.

Kate Bell, deputy secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress, the main movement for organized labor in the UK, said there would be no easy answer if the government wanted to go further.

She said Shapp’s proposal would probably require basic legislation that would be challenged in the Senate and could violate Britain’s commitment to workers’ rights under its trade deal with the EU.

Thompsons Solicitors head of trade union law, Richard Arthur, said he was seeking a judicial review of the new regulations for agency workers, which could expose the government to further legal challenges if it takes action that violates ILO standards.

The more restrictions you pile up, Carr said, the more action the Strasbourg court can take.

