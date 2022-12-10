American football journalist Grant Wahl dies at 48 in Qatar





Grant Wahl, one of the best-known football writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar. He was 48 years old.

American media seated near him said Wahl fell in his seat in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters next to him called for help. Emergency service workers responded very quickly, reporters said, and were later told that Wahl had died.

“He received immediate emergency medical treatment at the scene, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement. , which did not state a cause of death. “We are in contact with the United States Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure that the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the wishes of the family.”

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote on his website on Monday that he had visited a medical clinic in Qatar.

“My body finally crumbled. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress, and a lot of work can do this to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold for the past 10 days turned into something more serious on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest taking on a new level of pressure and dizziness. ‘discomfort.

“I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went to the main media center medical clinic today, and they said I probably had bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and heavy-duty cough syrup, and I already feel a little better a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

In his podcast on Thursday, Wahl said he had a case of bronchitis and went to the medical clinic again.

“I basically canceled everything I had this Thursday, and I took a nap and I’m doing a little better than you can probably tell in my voice that I’m not 100% here,” he said. -he declares. “I hope I don’t have a cough during this podcast. I cough a lot. Everybody’s cough here like this is by no means limited to me like so many reporters have a crazy cough. Sometimes it sounds like a death rattle .

“The only thing that actually surprises me is that there’s not a lot of COVID here. I thought there might be a real problem with that. We don’t really see any COVID cases. We just see a lot of general illnesses, coughs, colds and I can’t wait to be on the other side of what I have but I’m going to be ready to go I’m going on Friday.

During the World Cup, Wahl came to international attention after he said he was briefly barred from attending the US game against Wales on November 21 for wearing a rainbow-coloured T-shirt. sky in support of those who identify as LGBTQIA+, as their rights are criminalized in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation.

Wahl wrote that he was held for 25 minutes at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, then released by a security commander. Wahl said FIFA apologized to him.

A 1996 Princeton graduate, Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, best known for his coverage of college football and basketball. He then launched his own website. Wahl also worked for Fox Sports from 2012 to 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University School of Medicine, attending physician at Bellevue Hospital Center, and CBS News medical news contributor.

Gounder tweeted Friday night that she was “in complete shock” and thanked everyone for supporting her husband.

In a tweet, United States Men’s National Team Captain Tyler Adams expressed his “sincere sympathy” to Gounder and “all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl.” US Soccer also released a statement on Friday evening, saying they were “heartbroken” to learn of Wahl’s death.

On my behalf and on behalf of @USMNT, we offer our deepest condolences to @celinegounder and all who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl. As players we have enormous respect for the work of journalists, and Grant was a giant voice of football who tragically died Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) December 10, 2022

State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted that the United States was “engaged with senior Qatari officials to ensure that his family’s wishes are granted as quickly as possible.”

Sports Illustrated released a statement through co-editors Ryan Hunt and Stephen Cannella who said they were “shocked and devastated by the news of Grant’s passing.”

“We were proud to call him a colleague and a friend for two decades – no writer in the history of SI was more passionate about the sport he loved and the stories he wanted to tell,” says the communicated. “Our hearts go out to Celine and her family, as well as everyone who loved his work. He will always be part of the SI family.”

Among Wahl’s work at Sports Illustrated was the famous “The Chosen One” cover story about LeBron James in 2002, when James was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High in Akron, Ohio.

“He was always pretty cool. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron,” James said in Philadelphia after the Los Angeles Lakers lost in overtime to the 76ers. “Every time his name would come up, I would always think back to myself as a teenager having Grant in our building in St. V’s. It’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as him. .I wish his family the best.May he rest in paradise.

A voter in the annual FIFA awards, Wahl was among 82 journalists honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups.

“Just a few days ago, Grant was recognized by FIFA and AIPS for her contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups, and her career also included appearances at several FIFA Women’s World Cups. FIFA, as well as a host of other international sporting events,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

