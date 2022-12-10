Snow Sweeps Britain After Coldest Night of the Year





Snow swept across parts of the UK as weather warnings remained in place during the cold spell.

The Met Office said Britain had its coldest night so far by Saturday night, recording -9.2C in a Scottish town.

North-West, South-East and Wales regions woke up with snow in the morning.

Manchester Airport had to close its runways Saturday morning due to heavy snow. Dozens of flights were diverted or canceled and tens of thousands of passengers were affected by the disruptions.

Meanwhile, residents of Liverpool and Exeter were among those sharing images of snowmen covering the ground and cold weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was possible inland snow in parts of western England, Wales and Northern Ireland throughout the day.

Weather forecasts say the weather will remain cold over the weekend and there will be winter hazards including ice, snow and freezing fog. Temperatures will remain low on Saturday and Sunday, recording minus 10 degrees in isolated areas.

It snowed in Northwich, Cheshire.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice were maintained throughout the weekend, warning of trip disruptions and possible injuries from slipping on the floor.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology extended its ice warning to include snow and ice for south-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland until 12pm Sunday. A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of Scotland until 12pm Sunday.

A RAC spokesman has warned motorists to beware of cold weather and suggested England fans leave their cars at home to watch Saturday evening’s quarter-final against France.

A major freeze continues today and those out on the roads should be aware of the danger of ice, especially in southern and western England, where weather warnings apply, said Rod Dennis.

It has snowed all over the UK over the past few days.

Those wishing to travel to and from Manchester Airport were disrupted by snow on Saturday morning when the runways were closed. At least 20 flights have been canceled due to the shutdown.

The first arrival to be diverted was the Tuis inbound service from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. It landed in Birmingham, as did Ryanair in Brussels, Prague, Aer Lingus in Dublin, Turkish Airlines in Istanbul, and Swiss Airlines in Zurich.

One from Houston, currently in Paris, and one from Singapore at Heathrow with Virgin Atlantic departing from Orlando and Ethiopian Airlines departing from Geneva.

Liz Bradford took Aer Lingus flights from Belfast and Ryanair flights from Alicante. Arriving from Palma, Ryanair went to London Stansted.

Some planes, such as Lufthansa in Munich, SAS in Oslo and Loganair in the Isle of Man, simply turned around and returned to their starting point.

Under the European Air Passenger Rights Rules, travelers whose flights are canceled or delayed have the right to fly to their destination as soon as possible and must be provided with meals and, if necessary, accommodation until they are able to travel.

A snow and ice warning has been issued for most of London and parts of the south east from 9am Sunday, with a 30% chance of up to 5 cm of snow by 9am Monday.

The Met Office said the situation could lead to travel disruptions, especially on Monday morning, with some rural communities unlikely to be cut off, with power outages and cell phone coverage likely to be affected.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave alert for the UK from Monday until Friday, which extended the alert.

Britain suffered from freezing conditions

Met Offices chief meteorologist Steve Willington said in a weekend forecast: Cold weather continues over the next few days, with daytime temperatures hovering just a few degrees below zero in many areas and temperatures dropping below -10C overnight in isolated areas. Although below average, these temperatures are not uncommon at this time of year.

There is still a risk of seeing some freezing fog, especially in southern England, especially on Sunday and Monday morning. There is also a slight risk of sleet or snow moving farther southeast on Sunday.

When this happens, it can cause some chaos, especially during rush hour on Mondays.

