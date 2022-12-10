Countries where the State Department warns travelers are at risk of wrongful detention





During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden sent a broader message to all Americans to “take precautions” and review Department of Health travel advisories. Condition before traveling abroad. He noted that these notices now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”

Russia’s detention of Griner, who returned home to the United States early Friday morning, and Navy veteran Paul Whelan, who remains detained in Russia after four years, has drawn greater attention to the wrongful detention of ‘Americans Abroad. Another Navy veteran, Trevor Reed, was freed by Russia in a prisoner exchange in April.

In July, the State Department added a new risk factor to its travel advisories, warning US citizens traveling abroad of the possibility of being wrongfully detained by the government of a foreign country. This indicator, marked with a “D” label, has been associated since the summer with existing travel advisories for Russia and seven other countries – Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, South Korea North and Venezuela.

In 2017, Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who was in a coma when he was released from North Korean custody, died shortly after his release.

Earlier this year, Venezuela freed seven Americans who had been imprisoned, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, in exchange for two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro’s wife who had been imprisoned for years by states. United for drug trafficking.

“In July 2022, we introduced a new risk indicator to our travel advisories – the ‘D’ indicator,” a Sated department spokesperson said in a statement. “This new indicator alerts U.S. citizens to the risk of wrongful detention by a foreign government. We have made this change to highlight the high risk of wrongful detention in certain countries that have engaged in this practice. oppose wrongful detention, including the practice of using individuals as political bargaining chips, everywhere.These practices pose a threat to the safety of all American citizens traveling, working and living abroad.

The State Department already labels Burma, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea and Russia as “non-traveling” countries, its most serious travel advisory label.

The department has not released figures on the number of Americans wrongfully detained abroad, but a New York Times report on Friday said a senior State Department official estimated in July that 40 were at 50 Americans were wrongfully detained by foreign governments.

The Biden administration stresses that it is doing everything in its power to bring home imprisoned Americans unjustly held overseas.

“I don’t want an American to be wrongfully detained one more day if we can get that person home,” Biden said Thursday.

