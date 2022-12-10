Reports of Ghana-British nurse trade spark concern





Concerns have been raised over claims that Ghana’s nurses on the red list will be recruited to the UK in exchange for 1,000 for the country’s health care system.

Ghana’s health minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, announced at a parliamentary meeting earlier this week that he had ties to the UK government and would soon sign a nurse recruitment contract.

Ghana will benefit from the little money the British government will bequeath.

The nurses would come to the UK for training and then work for three years before returning to Ghana, he claimed.

Agyemang-Manu told a meeting of the Ghanaian parliament on Monday that any of these nurses would benefit from going with a little money the British government would pass on.

If a settlement is agreed upon for all nurses leaving, more than 1,000 will come to support Ghana’s healthcare system.

The British government is understood to have had initial discussions with the government of Ghana on plans to relocate healthcare workers, but discussions have not yet been completed and no agreement has been signed.

Ghana is currently on the World Health Organization (WHO) Red List, preventing other countries from actively recruiting healthcare workers from that country.

However, when an agreement is signed between a Red List country and its government, that country is moved to the Yellow List of countries where recruitment is restricted only to the terms of such deal.

But Howard Catten, CEO of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), told the Nursing Times that such arrangements are a loophole in the global code that allows wealthy countries to recruit from red-list countries.

Ghana is a red list country because the WHO recognizes that it has a low nurse density.

Ghana is listed by the WHO as a red-listed country for good reason, he said, as it has a low density of nurses and limits their ability to deliver health care.

It has a weaker health care system than the UK and has around 44,000 registered nurses, about half of the UK population. By comparison, there are currently around 716,060 registered nurses in the UK.

Mr Catton also warned that potentially paying around $1,000 per nurse is far short of the true value of these nurses.

Ghana’s National Nursing Association told him that these nurses averaged seven to eight years of experience, so he believed the actual cost of these nurses could be in the tens of thousands of pounds or more.

Catton added: The UK has for years decided not to train enough nurses to meet its own needs, and after Brexit has returned to recruitment from the Commonwealth and low-income countries.

Nursing is a global profession and shortages inevitably mean increased international and trade agreements, but to be fair, ethical and non-exploitative, we must recognize the true economic cost of lost nurse education, experience and contributions or contributions to national healthcare systems. . .

The news follows the latest data from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which revealed that the number of internationally trained nursing staff in the UK has been growing rapidly, with expatriate nurses accounting for nearly half of first-time registered nurses over the past six months.

Data released last week showed that Ghana and Nigeria remain among the top 10 countries providing nursing staff to the UK, despite being on the WHO Red List.

The British government was also controversial over a nurse recruitment contract with Nepal earlier this year, which was also criticized for being included on the red list.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: uk.

WHO recognizes the right of countries to allow managed migration from Red List countries where there is an intergovernmental agreement.

We are committed to ensuring ethical recruitment practices by adhering to the UKs Code of Practice, consistent with WHO guidelines.

