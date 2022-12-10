US Senator Kyrsten Sinema breaks with the Democratic Party





Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist Arizona senator, quits the Democratic Party, in a blow to Joe Biden and his party just after a successful midterm election in which they added an extra seat to their majority in the upper house of Congress.

Sinema announced her decision in an article in the Arizona Republic newspaper on Friday, saying she would no longer register as a Democrat but as an independent.

Although Arizonans may not all agree on the issues, we are united in our values ​​of hard work, common sense and independence, Sinema wrote.

We make our own decisions, using our own judgment and lived experiences to form our beliefs. We don’t line up to do what we’re told, automatically subscribe to positions dictated by national political parties, or view every issue through labels that divide us, she continued.

Sinemas’ decision will shatter some of the buoyant mood among Democrats after Raphael Warnock, a Democratic senator from Georgia, won re-election after a runoff in the southern state on Tuesday, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority. in the Senate for the next two years. Sinema is not moving to the Republican Party, so his decision does not change that balance in practice: Democrats will still be able to control important committees and set the legislative agenda in the upper house of Congress.

However, Sinemas’ departure from the Democratic Party will make his control over the Senate more tenuous. She’s been a thorn in the side of Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the past two years, mostly when she opposed a personal income tax hike. and corporations to pay for Biden’s radical economic policies.

But after forcing the president to water down some of his legislation, she ended up backing many of his landmark bills and played a crucial role in negotiating last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Sinema has also backed Bidens’ executive branch and cabinet appointments, as well as his judicial appointments, which could be a focus of his legislative agenda given Republicans narrowly regained control of the House of Representatives in the election. mid-term.

Schumer said he agreed to a request from Sinema to retain his committee assignments, including on the powerful Banking Committee, and that the Democratic majority would be little affected. We will maintain our new committee majority, exercise our subpoena power and be able to weed out nominees without a discharge vote, he said.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, responded Friday to Sinemas’ decision by saying she had been a key partner on some of Bidens’ greatest legislative accomplishments over the past 20 months.

We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her, said Jean Pierre.

Sinema did not discuss his plans for 2024 when his Senate term is due to expire. She faced a high likelihood of a challenge from the left in her state’s Democratic primary, which could have made it difficult for re-election within the party.

However, a run as an independent would present its own set of challenges for Sinema. Mark Kelly, the other Arizona senator, won re-election as a Democrat last month over Blake Masters, a Donald Trump-backed Republican, by a fairly comfortable margin.

