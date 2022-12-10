UK financial reforms part of 20-year plan to become the next Silicon Valley





The UK government has announced sweeping reforms to the regulation of the financial services industry, which it hopes will shed light on future growth prospects.

Mike Kemp | in the photo | Getty Images

A sweeping reform of London’s UK financial services sector should be the first step in a 20-year plan for the UK to become the next Silicon Valley, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Friday.

Shortly after the regulatory reforms were announced, Hunt said the plans would enhance the country’s global competitiveness, attract investment and further the government’s vision of making the UK an innovation hub.

“We need to make a 20-year plan to become the next Silicon Valley of the world,” Hunt said via video call at a conference hosted by the Financial Times.

Strengthening the UK’s financial services industry and strengthening its world-class universities and technology and life sciences sector were among the three pillars Hunt cited to achieve his goals.

“The aim is to make the UK one of the most competitive in Europe and one of the most competitive in the world,” he added.

Stability is the most important thing.

Jeremy Hunt

british finance minister

The Treasury Secretary spoke in Edinburgh, Scotland, and earlier on Friday he announced a far-reaching overhaul of the UK’s financial regulatory system.

A package of 30 measures, called the Edinburgh Reforms, includes relaxing rules requiring banks to separate their retail operations from the investment sector. First introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, the measure does not apply to retail-oriented banks.

The government has also confirmed that another post-2008 regulation will review regulations regarding the responsibilities of top financial executives. The senior management system, introduced in 2016, means that individuals in regulated companies can be punished for misbehavior, workplace culture or decision-making.

Hunt said it was important to “not forget the lessons of 2008” but at the same time acknowledge that banks are in a “much stronger” position today.

Critics of the reform expressed deep concern.

“Behind the scenes, today’s announcement threatens to destabilize an increasingly fragile financial sector with great risks to the public and few benefits,” said Fran Boait, managing director of campaign group Positive Money. It amounts to broad deregulation,” he said.

“With ‘international competitiveness’ and new targets from regulators to spur growth in the financial services sector, we see this as just the beginning of a race to lower the bar,” said Boait.

Reexamination after Brexit

The government touted the reforms as overhauls to post-Brexit EU laws that “hamper growth”.

But Hunt conceded to the FT’s political editor, George Parker, that some reform could have been achieved inside the unions.

This is because the UK has not caught up with its EU neighbors and more broadly the OECD countries in returning to pre-pandemic growth rates.

“There’s a lot of these reforms we could have done anyway,” Hunt said. “But of course the freedom of Brexit means more freedom for us.”

Hunt said there are parts of the EU regulation that the UK is likely to retain, while other parts will be scrapped entirely to allow the UK to support “growth industries”.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the UK needs a “20 year plan” to become the world’s next Silicon Valley.

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A nod to the Bank of England for its swift intervention that helped prop up the economy in the wake of predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget hunt praised Britain’s regulators and independence.

“I’m a huge fan of regulatory structures,” said Hunt. “The independence of the Bank of England and other regulators puts us in a very good position.”

He added that independence helps lend credence to the UK’s position as an investment hub.

“It reassures people that the UK is a safe place to invest,” he said. “And stability is the most important thing.”

CNBC’s Jenni Reid contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/09/uk-finance-reforms-part-of-20-year-plan-to-be-the-next-silicon-valley.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos