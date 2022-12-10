Prominent American football journalist dies while covering World Cup





I’m so grateful for the support of my husband’s football family @GrantWahls and so many friends who reached out to me tonight. I am completely in shock, said Cline Gounder, wife of Grant Wahls, on Twitter.

Gounder, an infectious disease expert, served as an adviser to President Biden on the Covid pandemic.

Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Cline Gounder and all who loved her, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter on Saturday. State Department officials are in contact with the Grants family and with senior Qatari government officials to ensure his family receives the support they need.

Wahl wrote on Monday that he checked himself into a hospital in Qatar after his body finally collapsed after three weeks of little sleep, high stress and a heavy workload.

What had been a cold for the past 10 days turned into something more serious the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest taking on a new level of pressure and discomfort, Wahl wrote. I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went to the main media center medical clinic today, and they said I probably had bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and cough syrup, and I already feel a little better a few hours later. But still: No bueno.

American media seated near him said Wahl fell in his seat in a section of the Lusail stadium reserved for journalists during extra time in the Netherlands-Argentina quarter-final, and journalists next to him called for assistance.

Wahl was first refused entry to a stadium last month before a game between the United States and Wales. He said he was detained for 30 minutes for wearing a shirt with a soccer ball surrounded by a rainbow, although he was eventually let in.

The Qatari government has recently cracked down on LGBTQ media coverage as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

The United States Soccer Team posted on Twitter stating that Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was and will remain an inspiration to all.

The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl, the US Soccer team said in the statement. Fans of the highest quality football and journalism knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its main protagonists; teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make football a different sport.

Wahl’s brother Eric said his brother collapsed at the stadium. He wrote on Instagram that he believed foul play was involved and that his family had been in contact with US authorities.

I’m gay. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow jersey at the World Cup, Eric Wahl said in the post. My brother was healthy. He told me he had received death threats.

