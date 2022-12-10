American football journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering the World Cup in Qatar





In this photo from 2014, sportswriter Grant Wahl works as a sideline halftime reporter.

Andy Mead | YCJ | Sportswire Icon |Corbis | Getty Images

Longtime sports journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar on Friday while covering the World Cup.

NPR National Editor Russell Lewis tweeted that Wahl was covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final match when he died. Wahl was 48 years old.

Several news agencies reported that Wahl collapsed in the press gallery and was treated by paramedics.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

US Soccer said in its statement that the team was “heartbroken” by Wahl’s death.

“Fans of the highest quality football and journalism knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game,” the organization said.

In a Dec. 5 post on his personal website, Wahl said he felt ill and was told by medical staff on site at the World Cup that he likely had bronchitis. He said he was given antibiotics.

“My body finally collapsed on top of me,” he wrote. “Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and a lot of work can do this to you. What had been a cold for the last 10 days turned into something more serious the night of the USA-Country game -down, and I could feel my upper chest taking on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

His wife, Dr Cline Gounder, tweeted last Friday that the news had come as a “total shock”.

“I’m so grateful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl’s football family and so many friends who reached out to me tonight,” she said.

The US State Department said it had urged the Qatari government to carry out his family’s wishes, but did not specify what those were.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Grant Wahl’s passing and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet. .

In his writings, Wahl reflected on the extraordinary nature of a World Cup in Qatar and noted an incident on November 21, when he said he was stopped by security and detained because he refused to withdraw a T-shirt with a rainbow logo. it meant solidarity with LGBTQ+ rights. Homosexual relations are illegal in the country.

It happened as he arrived at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to cover the US-Welsh match, Wahl later wrote.

Wahl said he was held for more than 30 minutes, refusing to remove the shirt, until a security commander came to release him and shake his hand.

He recounted the incident in an interview on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports.

“It made me wonder what it’s like for Qataris who are here outside the World Cups who are gay because that’s something I had to deal with at an event that was covered. around the world,” Wahl told Mitchell.

Wahl had also written about the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar, where hundreds are believed to have died in the years leading up to the World Cup.

Wahl is from Mission, Kansas and attended Princeton University as an undergrad.

According to an MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference biography, Wahl has covered at least 10 World Cups and five Olympics.

He was known for his work for Sports Illustrated and as a commentator on NPR. He wrote a well-received book about David Beckham’s foray into American football called “The Beckham Experiment”.

It was the first New York Times bestseller with football as the subject.

Senior Sports Illustrated editors said Friday night that he started there in 1996 and left to pursue independent projects in 2020.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news of Grant’s passing,” said SI co-editors Ryan Hunt and Stephen Cannella. “We were proud to call him a colleague and a friend for two decades. No writer in the history of SI was more passionate about the sport he loved and the stories he wanted to tell.”

Many football organizations reacted to Wahl’s death on Friday evening. the National Soccer Hall of Fame has said little support for honoring the greatest players as it has; Major League Soccer said Wahl’s passion for the game was immeasurable; and Angel City Football Club in Los Angelessaidsoccer “is better because of him”.

“Her commitment to sharing the stories of our beautiful game was unparalleled, but more importantly, her integrity, thoughtfulness and kindness were central to her way of life,” the National Women’s Soccer League said in a statement.

Some of Wahl’s readers credited him with helping to grow the sport’s fan base in the United States.

Film and television producer Franklin Leonard said Wahl’s importance to the game in the United States was difficult to measure.

“If you’re not both an American AND a fan of the beautiful game, it might be extremely difficult to understand what Grant Wahl means to the community of people who are,” he tweeted, “and honestly, I’m a bit lost to articulate it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/10/us-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-while-covering-world-cup-in-qatar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos