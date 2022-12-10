Fog, sleet and snow could disrupt travel to the UK and Ireland for ‘at least a week’ | british news





Freezing fog, sleet and snow are set to disrupt travel for at least a week, stopping planes in the snow in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, with harsher weather to come.

By Saturday, at least 23 outbound and 27 inbound flights had been canceled, resulting in dozens of flights being canceled at Dublin Airport.

On Friday evening, 69 outbound and 74 return flights were canceled. Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said the delay was caused by de-icing on the plane.

On Saturday morning, Manchester Airport temporarily closed two runways where heavy snow had affected dozens of flights.

Image: EasyJet flights to Reykjavik are among the affected flights. Photo: Simon Stevenson/Twitter

One passenger, Simon Stephenson, told Sky News that he was scheduled to fly to Reykjavík at 7:45 a.m. but was told it would be delayed until at least noon, so he was sitting on the plane.

Sky News meteorologist Kirsty McCabe said cold weather is expected to continue for “at least a week” and an “arctic blast” will result in “a winter that will include frost, ice, sleet, snow and freezing fog”. risk,” he said. cold weather”.

She predicts a “stubborn fog belt” with parts of the UK “feeling very cold, with temperatures close to freezing” on Saturday.

Winter showers will bring “an ice risk with snow mainly in the highlands” across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England. In the evening, “temperatures will drop and snowfall will be lower.”

Image: Bureau of Meteorology’s Saturday Weather Alert Image: Bureau of Meteorology’s Sunday Weather Alert

It comes as the National Weather Service warns that freezing fog, sleet and snow could disrupt travel.

As the bitter cold continues, temperatures are expected to remain low, recording minus 10 degrees in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.

The southeast of England is covered by an amber weather warning for snow and ice, which begins at 9am Sunday in most London areas and stays in place until 9am Monday. There is a 30% chance of up to 5 cm of snow.

Image: Misty Butser Hill in Hampshire on Saturday

Ice warnings are in place for the West Coast of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

Scotland, except for the South West, has a yellow warning for snow and ice covering Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures in Co Donegal range from around 0-4C and are expected to drop to minus 5C on Saturday night.

Travel disruptions are expected to impact the workweek, especially on Monday morning, and could include power outages, cell phone coverage issues, and disconnection in some rural communities.

What is Freezing Fog?

Sky News weather presenter Kirsty McCabe explains: Freezing fog is similar to normal fog, but the crucial difference is that the tiny water droplets suspended in the air are supercooled. So even though it is in a liquid state, it is actually below the freezing point.

That’s because liquids need a surface to freeze on. So when these supercooled water droplets hit surfaces like trees, lampposts, and overhead power lines, they form white deposits of needle- or feather-like ice crystals known as water ice.

Freezing fog is often accompanied by freezing drizzle, which forms an ice coating on the surface. Freezing fog is also very stubborn and tends to last all day keeping temperatures below freezing.

Image: Freezing Fog. Photo: The Weather Network

Gritters have stepped up across the UK to keep motorways and main A-roads open. RAC said the number of outage callouts was 25% higher than usual.

In particular, concerns have been raised about the welfare of the elderly living alone, those who sleep rough, and asylum seekers housed in tented accommodation.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is advising people to take care of friends and family who are vulnerable to the cold, provide access to hot food and beverages, and keep indoor temperatures at least 18C (64.4F). ).

Image: Frosty donkeys in Barnham, West Sussex

Dr. Agostinho Sousa, the agency’s public health medicine consultant, advised people to “close their bedroom windows at night,” adding that “several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thick layer.”

Local councils and charities have opened more than 3,200 “warm banks” across the UK to help people stay warm when they can’t afford to heat their homes.

The warm welcome campaign said many of these people are a third or half full and offer services including hot tea and a place to work.

Save the Children said 194 of its 355 committees in England and Wales are participating in or supporting local groups to open warm spaces this winter.

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children UK, said: “Families shouldn’t be in a position to decide whether or not to turn on the heat in sub-zero temperatures. Parents told us they risk going into debt to keep their children warm. “

City Councilman Richard Wenham, vice president of the Local Government Association’s Resources Committee, said emergency planning “shouldn’t be the norm” and “is not a sustainable solution to bridging the gap between income and current cost of living.”

People with the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcodes in England and Wales will receive £25 cold weather payments as a result of the conditions.

£25 is automatically awarded to certain locations when average temperatures are recorded for 7 consecutive days or predicted to be below 0C.

