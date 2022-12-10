US lawmakers urge Biden to guarantee sick leave for railroad workers





WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) – More than 70 lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee railroad workers paid sick leave.

On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a nationwide U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the U.S. economy after some unions voted against the deal over a lack of paid sick leave. The White House did not immediately comment on the lawmakers’ letter, signed by 72 Democratic lawmakers and Sanders, an independent who caucus with Democrats.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and Representative Donald Payne who chairs a railroad subcommittee also signed the letter stating that President Barack Obama had signed an executive order to 2015 establishing paid sick leave for federal contractors.

But Obama’s order ultimately didn’t cover rail carriers “despite the fact that the federal government has hundreds of contracts with freight rail carriers. You can and should extend this executive order,” lawmakers told Biden. .

In recent years, the railroads have cut labor and other costs to boost profits and have been fiercely opposed to adding paid sick leave that would force them to hire more staff.

Railway workers have no paid short-term sick leave after unions representing 115,000 workers demanded 15 days and the railways settled on a personal day.

The contract includes a compound salary increase of 24% over five years and five annual lump sum payments of $1,000.

“This fight is not over,” Biden said of the sick leave push.

The letter says the Department of Labor can establish mandatory occupational safety and health standards for companies affecting interstate commerce that could cover paid sick leave, while the Department of Transportation must promote safe rail operations.

“Ensuring that workers do not drive trains or inspect railway signals while sick or tired would fundamentally improve the safety of our national rail operations,” the letter states.

A railroad strike could have frozen nearly 30% of U.S. freight shipments by weight, stoked already rising inflation, cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion a day, and stranded millions of rail passengers .

Congress has invoked its sweeping powers to block strikes involving transportation — authority it does not have in other labor disputes.

The contracts cover workers from carriers such as Union Pacific (UNP.N), Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s BNSF, CSX (CSX.O), Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) and Kansas City Southern. A group of railroad professionals did not immediately comment on the letter.

