Frozen Fog, Sleet, Snow: Travel Disruptions Expected as Biting Cold Continues | british news





Several days of freezing fog, sleet and snow could disrupt travel to parts of the UK, the National Weather Service has warned.

South East England is covered by an amber weather warning for snow and ice on Sunday and Monday.

Ice warnings are in place for the West Coast of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

Image: Saturday Weather Alert Image: Sunday Weather Alert

Scotland, except for the South West, has a yellow warning for snow and ice covering Saturday and Sunday.

Gritters are rolling out across the UK and RAC says the number of outage callouts is 25% higher than usual.

“The cold continues over the next few days, with daytime temperatures hovering just a few degrees below zero in many areas, and overnight temperatures dropping to -10C (14F) or lower in isolated areas,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington.

“Although below average, these temperatures are not too unusual for this time of year.

“There is still a risk of seeing some freezing fog, especially in the south of England, especially on Sunday and Monday morning.

Image: River Avon by Warwick

“There is also a slight risk of sleet or snow moving farther southeast on Sunday.

“If this happens, there could be some disruption, especially during rush hours on Monday. A warning has been issued.”

Disruptions may include power outages, cell phone reception problems, and disconnection in some rural communities.

Image: Snow on top of the Brecon Beacons. Photo: A.P.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, a public health medicine consultant for the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Cold weather can have serious health effects, and older people and those with heart or lung disease may be at particular risk.”

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you need to heat your home to a comfortable temperature.

“If possible, heat to 18C (66F) or higher in rooms that are mainly used, such as living rooms and bedrooms.

“Keep your bedroom windows closed at night.

“Wearing several layers is warmer than wearing one thick layer.”

1:57 Warm bank opens in cold weather.

1:57 Warm bank opens in cold weather.

Local councils and charities have opened more than 3,200 “warm banks” across the UK to help people stay warm when they can’t afford to heat their homes.

The warm welcome campaign said many of these people are a third or half full and offer services including hot tea and a place to work.

Save the Children says 194 of 355 councils in England and Wales are participating in or supporting local groups to open warm spaces this winter.

City Councilman Richard Wenham, vice president of the Local Government Association’s Resources Committee, said emergency planning “shouldn’t be the norm” and “is not a sustainable solution to bridging the gap between income and current cost of living.”

