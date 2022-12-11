British restitution of Indian Ocean islands threatens US Navy base





WASHINGTON Britain is set to return one of its last colonies to its people, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the United States, which is leasing a naval base to the British on one of the islands.

The Chagos Archipelago is made up of some 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that gives the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia.

“This is an important story with strategic implications,” Timothy Heath, RAND Corporation’s senior international defense analyst, told The Post. “Diego Garcia…is a very valuable base because of its location in the Indian Ocean. The United States doesn’t have much access outside of Diego Garcia in that part of the world.

Last month, the UK began negotiations with the island nation of Mauritius over sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, which has been a British possession since 1814.

“Through negotiations, taking into account the relevant legal proceedings, we intend to reach an agreement on the basis of international law to resolve all outstanding issues, including those relating to the former inhabitants of the archipelago of Chagos,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. at the time.

The Chagos Archipelago will likely be returned by Britain to its native inhabitants. AFP via Getty Images

While Cleverly has promised that “any agreement” reached with Maurice will “guarantee the continued and efficient operation” of Diego Garcia’s base, Heath warns that “these conditions can always change”, especially with outside influence.

“Over time, one day, the government [could] require a renegotiation of terms and as a result the US and the UK could be denied access, so that’s a risk,” he said.

The biggest fear is that China, whose influence has grown in the region through state-backed investment, will try to pay Mauritius for access to the islands or worse, drive its Western adversaries out of Diego. Garcia.

The Chagos Islands are an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom located in the Indian Ocean, halfway between Africa and Indonesia. Pictures From History/Universal

“They could use their money to persuade the government of Mauritius to just kick out the Brits and Americans over time and use these islands for themselves – or maybe allow the Chinese to build a dual-use facility. “Heath said.

Mauritius was officially part of the Chagos Archipelago until Britain legally separated it from the group in 1965 and granted it independence three years later. It was then that Britain also began forcibly evicting Chagos residents to build the military facility it has been renting from the United States ever since.

Many displaced residents moved to Mauritius, which challenged UK sovereignty over the island chain at the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 2019. The court ruled that continued British rule over the island chain was illegal, but the UK overruled the decision. as non-binding.

It’s the same logic China used after the same court in 2016 ruled that Beijing had no sovereignty over the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The West, including the UK, has repeatedly criticized China for not accepting the move.

National security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the United States.Getty Images

This puts additional pressure on Britain to give up the Chagos Islands and emerge as a responsible power that will respect the rulings of international tribunals.

“[Britain is] having their own diplomatic issues trying to reduce the number of their obligations around the world to reduce some of the costs and trying to restore relations with certain countries around the world,” Heath said.

Diego Garcia is a key launch point for US Navy aircraft and ships. For the first five years after the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the Pentagon kept bomber squadrons on the island to aid troops there. Its importance also rose after the United States abandoned Bagram Air Base during its withdrawal from the war-torn country last year.

“Diego Garcia enables the United States to support operations that demonstrate our shared commitment to regional stability, provide rapid response to crises, and counter some of the most challenging threats of modern times,” a spokesperson for the State Department to The Post.

But the location of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean is also appetizing for China, which imports much of its oil from the Middle East using routes that cross these waters, known as the “Sea Route of the silk” from Beijing.

“The entire Maritime Silk Road is an initiative designed to connect the infrastructure and trade of countries along the Indian Ocean to the Middle East,” Health said. “The reason the Chinese are interested in building this is that they depend on this sea route for their energy imports and much of their trade.”

The United States leases a naval base from the British on one of the islands.AFP via Getty Images

China’s influence in the region has grown significantly in recent years, and experts fear Mauritius could fall into trouble in Beijing like other nations have.

“Sri Lanka, for example, is heavily indebted to China and therefore has agreed to grant China greater access to basic facilities or ports,” Heath said. “Something like this could happen in Mauritius, where Chinese money is starting to influence decision-making in government.”

Yet the State Department has not taken sides on whether the UK should abandon the islands, at least not publicly. A spokesperson told the Post that the US “welcomes formal talks between the UK and Mauritius” while noting that Diego Garcia “plays a vital role in the Indo-Pacific and global security”.

“We view the sovereignty dispute as a bilateral issue and support the UK and Mauritius’ engagement to resolve the issue,” the spokesperson said. “The United States recognizes the sovereignty of the United Kingdom over the British Indian Ocean Territory.”

According to Cleverly, Britain and Mauritius are expected to reach an agreement on the status of Chagos “early next year”.

