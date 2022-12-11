John Kerry Signals Concerns Over New British Coal Mine





US Climate Envoy John Kerry, just days after the UK approved the UK’s first coal mine in 30 years, said new coal mining without technology to capture carbon emissions is going in the opposite direction to efforts to tackle climate change.

The remarks highlight the potential impact on the UK’s green credentials with the approval of 165 million mines in Whitehaven, Cumbria, in a global effort to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming.

In principle, we are trying to move away from fossil fuels and coal broadly, and after being asked about UK mines and mentioning technologies to capture and store emissions, he noted that he had not yet gone through the details of project plans. Unabated Coal is the opposite of where most advocates for tackling our climate challenge are located.

Kerry refrained from direct criticism of the UK government and said the project’s emissions should be studied. However, he highlighted that more than 500 coal-fired power plants have closed in the United States over the past decade, and he projects that about 100 remaining power plants will close by 2030.

In most parts of the world, no one I know is funding new coal plants of one kind or another, he said in an interview after giving a Fulbright lecture at Kings College London.

When approving the mine, the British government said the coal would be used for steel production, not power generation. The project promised net zero emissions over its entire lifespan using hitherto undeveloped carbon capture technologies and offsets.

The government added that the mine approval had been recommended by an independent planning inspector and accepted the argument that otherwise the coal would have to be imported.

“It is embarrassing to approve a new coal mine for the first time in decades,” former Senate Speaker Baroness Helene Hayman said in an official response to Kerry’s lecture. It’s been a bad week for the British government and the climate, she said at the gathering.

The United States has accelerated climate change efforts with a $369 billion climate and tax package that provides incentives to spur green industries.

But it also battled the EU over the repercussions on its own manufacturers. Kerry said he believes there may be options to resolve potential trade disputes.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the United States raised the profile on some of these questions. People will start evaluating it and figuring out what the options are and aren’t, and what the effects really are, he said.

Trade experts have suggested that exceptions and exemptions may be included, drawing on the experience of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

After a recent bout on Covid at the United Nations climate summit last month, Kerry reflected his impatience and disappointment that the commitments made at COP27 were not ambitious enough.

“In the midst of a crucial decade for reducing emissions, we cannot afford to take a year off from global reduction efforts,” he said.

