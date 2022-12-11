American football journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering the World Cup in Qatar





Influential American football journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, his brother has announced. He was 49 years old.

While covering Argentina’s quarter-final victory over the Netherlands on Friday, Wahl, who had run his own Substack after a long career at Sports Illustrated, collapsed at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and was transported emergency at a nearby hospital. It is not known whether he died in hospital or in transport.

His brother, Eric, believes foul play by the Qatari government may have been involved.

Grant Wahl Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Grant Wahl was recently arrested for wearing a rainbow shirt while covering the World Cup. Instagram @grant_wahl

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I’m Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account before making the account private. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow jersey at the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he had received death threats. I don’t believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I’m just asking for help.

Before the USMNT World Cup match against Wales, Wahl was initially not allowed to enter the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and detained for 30 minutes for wearing a shirt depicting a soccer ball surrounded by ‘a rainbow. He was eventually let into the stadium.

The Qatari government cracked down on pro-LGBTQ protests at the tournament despite their initial promises not to. As well as his rainbow-themed shirt, Wahl has been a vocal critic of the Qatari government and its World Cup organization. On Thursday, he wrote: “They don’t care. Qatari World Cup organizers don’t even hide their apathy over the deaths of migrant workers, including the most recent,” in a post on its Substack.

“We’re still trying to find out,” Eric continued. “He collapsed at the stadium, received CPR, was taken by Uber to the hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the State Department and Celine spoke to Ron Klain and the House White.

Just a day before, Wahl had revealed he was suffering from bronchitis when he was feeling unwell.

“I think my body told me, even after I got out of the States, ‘man, you’re not getting enough sleep.’ It rebelled against me,” Wahl said on his podcast, “Futbol with Grant Wahl,” Thursday. “So I had a case of bronchitis this week, I went to the medical clinic at the media, including today. I feel better today, I pretty much canceled this Thursday and took a nap. And I’m a little better. I think you can probably tell by my voice that I’m not 100 per cent.”

Wahl was married to Cline R. Gounder, an American infectious disease physician who served on the COVID-19 Advisory Council transition team for President Joe Biden.

During the game, Wahl would tweet coverage of the proceedings. His last tweet was at 4:05 p.m. ET. His wife also posted a tweet following the news.

“So grateful for the support of my husband’s football family @GrantWahl and so many friends who reached out tonight,” Gounder tweeted. “I am completely in shock.”

A native of Mission, Kan., Wahl attended Princeton University. In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, he was also a football correspondent and analyst for CBS Sports and Fox Sports, and authored the book “The Beckham Experiment”.

“The entire American football family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” US Soccer said in a statement. “Fans of the highest quality football and journalism knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its main protagonists: the teams, players, coaches and the many personalities who make football a different sport. Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for football and his commitment to raising its profile in our sporting landscape have played a major role in helping to generate interest and respect for our beautiful game.

“Equally importantly, Grant’s belief in the power of play to advance human rights has been and will remain an inspiration to all. Grant has made football his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing are no longer with us.

“American football sends its deepest condolences to Grant’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family, friends and colleagues in the media. And we thank Grant for his immense dedication and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.

A State Department spokesperson tweeted that the agency was “engaged” with Qatari officials following Wahl’s death.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Grant Wahl’s passing and extend our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication. We are in contact with senior Qatari officials to ensure that his family’s wishes are met. be answered as quickly as possible,” Ned Price wrote.

