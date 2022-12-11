WhatsApp Threatens UK Lockdown On Crypto Row





WhatsApp is used by 40 million people in the UK and around 2 billion people worldwide. Mark Zuckerberg bought the app for $19 billion in 2014.

End-to-end encryption means that no one, including law enforcement agencies or WhatsApp itself, can see the contents of its two billion users’ private messages.

WhatsApp is banned in China, Syria and Qatar. In UAE, users are blocked from making video calls. Iran recently decided to ban the app due to widespread anti-government protests, but WhatsApp insisted it would do everything in its technical capacity to continue accommodating Iranian users.

Child safety activists argue that this means child abusers can hide their activities on secure messaging apps, while police services have argued that this could hinder counter-terrorism investigations. Founded by Mark Zuckerberg and owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, Meta has been criticized for its efforts to implement end-to-end encryption.

However, Cathcart said the technology is critical to personal privacy in the age of the Internet, similar to private conversations at home.

Mr Cathcart said: Until now it has been the authoritarian states that have banned it. We believe the best compromise is to provide a secure service to all who have access and accept that we are banned in some countries.

This is the strongest sign that WhatsApp is not willing to give in to demands to change its encryption and is willing to take down the app operating in the UK. The Minister will have the power to force internet providers to block apps from working in the UK if they do not comply with the Online Safety Bill rules.

Meta has previously followed through on threats to pull out of the market. All news content on Facebook has been blocked in Australia in protest of laws that force you to pay for news. However, after amending the law, it was returned within days and paid the publisher a significant fee.

The online safety legislation was reintroduced this week by Culture Minister Michelle Donelan. The rule gives regulators the power to fine tech giants in the billions of pounds.

Row beats the Secretary to Silicon Valley. This week, Apple said it would add additional encryption to its iCloud internet storage service for iPhones.

The government said the online safety bill could, as a last resort, give telecommunications regulator Ofcom the power to force private messaging apps to scan public and private channels for child sexual abuse material using highly precise technology.

A government spokesperson said: “We support strong encryption, but we cannot pay the price for protecting children from exploitation.” End-to-end encryption cannot be allowed to thwart efforts to catch perpetrators of the most egregious crimes.

Ofcom will have direct platform authority not to address child sexual abuse to take action where required under the Online Safety Act. We are committed to continuing to work with the technology industry to develop innovative solutions that protect public safety and privacy.

