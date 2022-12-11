UK start times, openings, live streams and how to follow The Takeover





Teofimo Lopez will continue his advance in the ultralight rankings tonight against Sandor Martin.

‘The Takeover’ had his first fight at 140lbs when he disposed of Pedro Campa in August and the 25-year-old will be eager to see Martin off and set up a clash with Josh Taylor or Jack Catterall.

getty

Lopez has a 17-1 record and is confident to extend it.

However, his opponent is on a good run and has won his last 11 fights, including beating Jose Felix last April.

The Spaniard is also a European super lightweight and could be a threat to Lopez.

This fight also serves as an eliminator for the WBC junior welterweight title.

Lopez vs Martin: Date and Start Time

The 10-round title eliminator will be held on Saturday, December 10th.

The bout will take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden with a ring walk scheduled for around 4am UK time on Sunday.

Lopez vs Martin: TV channels and live streams

The match will be televised on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 2:00am UK time.

Alternatively, fans can buy a 1-day NOW TV pass for £11.99 or sign up for a monthly subscription for £9.99.

Lopez was too good for his last opponent and the experienced Martin faces a huge challenge in Lopez vs. Martin: Undercard.

subject to change

Main Event: Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin – WBC Junior Welterweight Title Eliminator Jared Anderson vs Jerry ForrestKishon Davis vs Juan Carlos BurgosSander Zayas vs Alexis Salazar FloresBruce Carrington vs Juan Tapiadelante Johnson vs Mike Ohan Jr. Zahi Tucker vs Ivan Panzic Damien Kniva vs Emilio Salas Lopez vs Martin: What did you say?

Lopez is excited about the upcoming fight and is delighted to have Martin replace Jose Pedraza.

“I was very excited about this fight and it was more exciting,” he said.

“We are not overlooking any fighter. Pedraza, he certainly has his resume, but I’m glad it happened and the way it turned out – for the boost in my career and for everyone else.

“Everyone is talking about this fight. The WBC actually declared this an eliminator. Look now. Christmas has come early for everyone here.”

