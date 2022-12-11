A high-level US delegation will visit China in the coming days





WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) – A high-level U.S. delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden’s recent talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the early next year. the State Department announced Saturday.

The US announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and a setback in Asia. of his assertive diplomacy.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and in Japan from Dec. 11-14, the State Department said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in direct talks on Taiwan and North Korea on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, a meeting aimed at preventing strained US relations and China to degenerate into a new cold war.

The two leaders promised more frequent communications at a time of simmering differences also over human rights, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic issues.

The State Department said the delegation will follow up on the meeting “to continue to responsibly manage competition between our two countries and explore potential areas of cooperation” and also lay the groundwork for Blinken’s visit.

Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 protocols turned into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since Xi came to power in 2012. The rules had helped slow down the economy.

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said Thursday that those issues, coupled with the perception that China had antagonized many of its neighbors, meant it was interested in more predictable ties with Washington in the “short term.” term”.

Campbell was speaking at an Aspen Security Forum event in Washington two days after the United States announced its intention to step up its rotational military presence in the key region of ally Australia, the amid shared concerns about China.

