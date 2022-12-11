Mauritanian terrorist indicted for death of US national in deadly hotel attack in Mali and for providing material support to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Al-Mourabitoun | USAO-EDNY





Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid, a Mauritanian national also known as Ibrahim Idress and Ibrahim Dix, was arraigned today in federal court in Brooklyn on six counts charging him with multiple offenses terrorism, including his role in the March 7, 2015 attack on La Terrasse restaurant in Bamako, Mali, in which five people were killed; the August 7, 2015 attack on the Byblos Hotel in Sévaré, Mali, in which 13 people, including five United Nations staff, were killed; and the November 20, 2015 attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, Mali, in which 20 victims were killed, including US citizen Anita Ashok Datar. The accused, who was transferred to the United States from Mali, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York on December 9, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge James R. Cho ordered the detention of the accused pending trial.

The indictment charges the defendant with the murder of Ms. Datar; the unlawful use of firearms in a violent crime that resulted in the death of Ms. Datar; conspiracy to provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations designated as al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and al-Mourabitoun; providing and attempting to provide material support to AQIM and al-Murabitoun; and the illegal use of explosives.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD) announced the arrest and charges.

Today we made it clear that the United States is steadfast in its commitment to bringing to justice those who commit barbaric acts of terrorism targeting innocent victims, including, as in this case, an American aid worker who was killed more than 4,000 miles from her home. in Maryland, the U.S. peace attorney said. As a result of our work with our law enforcement partners here and abroad, the accused now faces justice in a US courtroom for the carnage allegedly carried out at his direction. .

Mr. Peace expressed his thanks to the Government of Mali for their continued support and assistance throughout this investigation, as well as to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Department of Justice’s Bureau of International Affairs and at the United States Department of State.

Ahemeid planned and executed deadly attacks targeting Westerners, including Americans, and will now be brought to justice, Assistant Attorney General Olsen said. Let this be a reminder to all who would use violence against our people: no matter how far you run or how long you hide, we will not relent in our efforts to hold you accountable.

The alleged actions of the accused plotting and executing ruthless terrorist attacks have not been forgotten and will not be forgiven. The New York Joint Terrorism Task Force and our law enforcement partners are resolute in our determination to ensure that those willing to commit heinous acts of terrorism face the consequences of their actions while we demand justice for the victims of the attacks, declared the assistant director of the FBI. -Charge Driscoll.

International terrorism remains a serious threat to security and freedom around the world, NYPD Commissioner Sewell said. This indictment details the defendants’ callous disregard for human life, and it reinforces the NYPD’s unwavering commitment to bringing terrorists and all who support them to justice. I would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, the FBI New York Field Office, and everyone who worked on this critical case. and large scale.

La Terrasse Restaurant Attack

As alleged in the indictment, previously filed criminal complaint, and other publicly filed documents, Ahemeid joined AQIM circa 2007. Subsequently, Ahemeid planned and carried out at least three major terrorist attacks against Western targets in mali. On March 7, 2015, Ahemeid, armed with two AK-47 assault rifles, a pistol and grenades, carried out an attack on La Terrasse restaurant in Bamako, Mali, killing five people. On the same day, al-Murabitoun issued a public statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Attack on the Byblos Hotel

Following the La Terrasse attack, Ahemeid helped plan and carry out the August 7, 2015 attack on the Byblos Hotel in Sévaré, Mali. During this attack, a man armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and wearing a suicide vest entered the Byblos Hotel and opened fire. The attack caused the death of 13 victims, including five United Nations employees. The shooter was killed in the attack. Al-Murabitoun then issued a public statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Radisson Blu hotel attack

Ahemeid, along with others, planned and oversaw the November 20, 2015 terrorist attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, Mali. On the morning of November 20, 2015, two men attacked the Radisson Blu, a hotel frequented by Western visitors. The assailants, dressed in Western clothing and armed with AK-47 assault rifles and hand grenades, moved from floor to floor of the hotel, shooting innocent victims as they progressed . Security forces intervened at the scene and the two assailants were eventually killed. The attack resulted in the death of 20 victims, including US citizen Anita Ashok Datar. Datar, a Radisson Blu guest, was shot multiple times and died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Datar was a 41-year-old public health expert from Takoma Park, Maryland, who worked in Mali for an international development firm assisting the United States Agency for International Development. Besides the 20 dead, the attack also injured at least seven people. Following the attack, AQIM issued a public statement claiming responsibility for the attacks on behalf of AQIM and al-Murabitoun, stating Two Heroes Infiltrating Radisson Hotel in Mali, May God Accept Them. #Al-Qaida_in_West_Africa #Ansar_al_din #Al_Murabitun, as well as photographs of the terrorists who committed the killings.

The charges in the indictment are allegations and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The government’s case is being handled by the bureaus National Security and Cybercrime Section. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Algor and Michael T. Keilty are leading the charge, with assistance from General Counsel Stephanie Sweeten of the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

The defendant:

Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould AhemeidAge: 44Mauritania

EDNY File #20-CR-502 (BMC)

