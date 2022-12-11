Attacks on Pacific Northwest power plants spark fears for US power grid | Oregon





A series of attacks on power plants in Oregon and Washington have raised alarm and exposed vulnerabilities in the US power grid.

The attacks in the Pacific Northwest come just days after a similar assault on power plants in North Carolina knocked out power to 40,000 people.

As Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW Public Radio first reported, there were at least six attacks, some of which involved firearms and caused residents to lose power. Two of the attacks shared similarities to the incident in Moore County, North Carolina, where two stations were hit by gunfire. Authorities have yet to reveal the motive for the attack in North Carolina.

The four Pacific Northwest utilities whose equipment was attacked said they were cooperating with the FBI. The agency has not yet confirmed whether it is investigating the incidents.

It’s unclear who is behind the attacks, but experts have long warned against discussions among extremists about disrupting the national power grid.

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) said in a statement Thursday that it was seeking information about intrusions, vandalism and malicious damage to equipment at a substation in Clackamas County on November 24 that caused damage and required cleanup costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Someone clearly wanted to damage the equipment and possibly cause a power outage, said John Lahti, vice president of utility transportation services. We were fortunate to avoid any power outages which would have jeopardized public safety, increased financial damage and presented challenges to the vacationing community.

Any attack on electrical infrastructure potentially puts the safety of the public and our workers at risk, said BPA, which provides hydroelectricity in the Pacific Northwest.

Portland General Electric, a utility that provides electricity to nearly half of the state’s population, said it began repairs after it suffered a deliberate physical attack on one of our sub- stations which also occurred in the Clackamas area at the end of November 2022. is actively cooperating with the FBI.

Puget Sound Energy, an energy utility in Washington, reported two cases of vandalism at two substations in late November to the FBI and counterpart utilities, but said the incidents appeared unrelated to other recent attacks.

There is no indication that these vandalism attempts indicate a greater risk to our operations and we have taken extensive steps to monitor, protect and minimize risk to our equipment and infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Duke Energy workers repair an electrical substation they believe was hit by gunfire, near Pinehurst, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Photo: Drone Base/Reuters

Experts and intelligence analysts have long warned of the vulnerability of the US power grid and talk among extremists of attacking critical infrastructure.

It’s very vulnerable, said Keith Taylor, a professor at the University of California, Davis, who has worked with energy utilities. [These attacks] are a real threat.

The physical risks to the power grid have been known for decades, Granger Morgan, an engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told CBS. We have made some progress, but the system is still quite vulnerable, he said.

A US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report released in January warned that domestic extremists have been developing credible and specific plans to attack electrical infrastructure since at least 2020.

DHS cited a document shared on a Telegram channel used by extremists that included a white supremacist guide to attack a power grid with guns, CNN reported.

These fringe groups have been talking about it for a long time, Taylor said. I am not at all surprised that this happened. I’m surprised it took so long.

Three men law enforcement identified as members of the Boogaloo movement allegedly planned to attack a Nevada substation in 2020 to distract police and try to incite a riot.

In 2013, as yet unknown assailants cut fiber optic phone lines and used a sniper to shoot at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation near San Jose in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack that caused millions of dollars in damage. The attack prompted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Ferc) to order network operators to step up security.

They knew what they were doing. They had a specific goal. They wanted to knock out the substation, Jon Wellinghoff, then Ferc chairman, told 60 Minutes, adding that the attack could have brought down all of Silicon Valley.

After the 2013 attack in California, an analysis by Ferc found that attackers could cause a coast-to-coast blackout if they took out just nine of the 55,000 substations in the United States.

The US electrical grid is vast and sprawling with 450,000 miles of transmission lines, 55,000 substations and 6,400 power plants. Power stations and substations are scattered all over the country, connected by transmission lines that carry electricity through farmlands, forests and swamps. Attackers don’t have to be close to cause significant damage.

In a centralized system, if I [want] to destroy a coal plant, I don’t even have to dismantle the plant, I just have to dismantle the transmission line, Taylor said. You can cause a ripple effect where one failure can cause an entire coastline to collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

