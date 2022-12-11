Toyota doesn’t want second WEC race in US as schedule grows





Earlier this year, Roger Penske revealed he had held talks with the WEC about hosting a race at the Indianapolis road circuit, which previously hosted Formula 1 events from 2000 to 2007, claiming that the plan was at the top of his list.

The talks precede Penskes’ eponymous team teaming up with Porsche for its LMDh program in both the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023.

The United States is already represented on the WEC schedule, with Sebring International Raceway hosting the opening round each year as part of a joint weekend with IMSA, an event universally hailed as a success.

WEC boss Frederic Lequien has previously mentioned he is open to considering expanding the series footprint in the United States, but ruled out adding a second race in the country in the near term.

Asked about his opinion on the WEC calendar, Toyota technical director Pascal Vasselon said it was important for the championship to have a mix of races from different continents instead of focusing on one particular region.

When you have 24 races like F1, you can have more than one [rounds in the US], Vasselon said, referring to F1 adding Miami and Las Vegas to its existing Austin fixture in recent years. In our case, we have to be a little more careful in the distribution between the continents.

When you already have a race in the United States, maybe it’s better to go [to] a few more races. Also, we’re pretty flexible on that with more races.

We have a list of possibilities [options]. We could also go back to Silverstone, so many possible places.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Paul Foster

The WEC had to cut the schedule from eight events to just six rounds in 2021 and 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has since taken a phased approach to regain its usual strength.

Next year the WEC will add a new match in Portimao, Portugal, with an eighth round set to follow in 2024 at a venue yet to be determined.

Vasselon admits it is important for the WEC to have a longer calendar, believing that six races a year is simply too little from a team perspective.

We are happy to have a few more races [in 2023]because here at the moment we have races every two months and it’s really too long between races and it’s easy to lose concentration, he said.

We think we should go to eight races. Six is ​​really not enough to feel the season. it’s easy to lose your mind.

Peugeot wants to tour South America

While the WEC has had a permanent presence in North America since the championship’s inception in 2012 via the US event, and even had a second round in Mexico in 2016 and 2017, South America is absent from the WEC schedule. WEC since the series. last Brazilian round in 2014.

Peugeot hopes that the WEC can organize a race in South America in the coming years and allow the brand to take advantage of its strong market presence in this region.

The French manufacturer also wants the series to expand its TV coverage in Europe before the start of what has been billed as a new golden era of sports car racing.

“We would like to go to South America because South America has very enthusiastic people in motorsport,” said Peugeot Motorsport boss Jean-Marc Finot.

For the Peugeot brand, it’s also interesting to have visibility in South America, whether in Brazil, Argentina or Chile. If there is a possibility, we will support it.

“Portugal is quite interesting and a big market for us. It’s OK. We would also like to have a show in Spain.

We would like to have a better diffusion of the WEC in Europe. Although there is Eurosport in Europe, you don’t have a free channel in Italy, Portugal, Spain, UK and we would like those countries to be able to watch the WEC and our cars battle it out.”

