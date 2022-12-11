US Army Atomic Cleanup Crews Paid Heavy Price After Nuclear Tests





For more than a decade, shortly after World War II, the United States conducted dozens of nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands, a chain of islands and atolls in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The largest of the 67 tests that were carried out between 1946 and 1958 was Castle Bravo. On March 1, 1954, the United States military detonated a thermonuclear weapon on Bikini Atoll, producing an explosive yield 1,000 times greater than the atomic bomb that devastated Hiroshima, Japan.

Nuclear tests like Castle Bravo produced a substantial amount of nuclear fallout that negatively affected residents of the Marshall Islands, according to the Brookings Institution think tank. Radioactive material has even been found in communities thousands of miles away.

US military personnel were then deployed to the Pacific so they could tackle the cleanup efforts. Insider recently spoke with a veteran who supported these efforts and said he was exposed to contaminants while serving. He is one of many with such complaints.

“There’s no way to clean this up”

Ken Brownell, who was a carpenter when he served in the army in the late 1970s, was sent to the Marshall Islands in 1977 to build a base camp for hundreds of soldiers assigned to clearing operations. These clean-up efforts involved a concrete dome that was built on Runit Island, one of the 40 islands that make up Enewetak Atoll, which was used to deposit soil and debris contaminated by the radiation.

The goal, Brownell said, was supposed to make the area habitable again for the people of the Marshall Islands after all the nuclear testing that took place during the US occupation, which began in World War II (the Marshall Islands is ultimately became independent in 1979).

Brownell, 66, said he worked 12-hour days, six days a week while living on Lojwa, an island ‘deemed safe’ at the time because it was not hosting any nuclear tests, even though it was located near islands. . His job was to dig and pour concrete.

Science photography staff are shown atop a large concrete bunker near “ground zero”, on which a B-52 will drop a hydrogen bomb at the AEC proving ground in Eniwetok on May 9 1956.. Bettmann/Getty Images

But despite efforts by the US military to clear the islands, Brownell said there was a huge problem it just couldn’t be done.

“There’s no way to clean that up. Once that soil got contaminated, the animals that lived on the islands, the birds, the rats, the coconut crabs, all the wildlife that was there , consumed all of that,” Brownell said. “So all this radioactive material is going into the ocean, getting into the coral. Now you have it in the fish life. You have it in the lobsters.”

Brownell said exposure to radioactive material could come from “anywhere on these islands”, whether it’s eating contaminated seafood or just walking around in the dirt and breathing in dirt. contaminated dust.

“On our end, most of our guys died from the cancers and all the diseases that come with the radioactive material that we ingested,” Brownell said, adding that he had nothing in the way of equipment. protection. On a typical day, he said he would wear an outfit consisting only of combat boots, shorts and a hat.

Hailing from a farming community in New York, Brownell said he had no knowledge of radioactive materials until he was sent to the Marshall Islands. He also said that he had received no prior training in radiation cleanup and that the potential hazards of the mission were never properly considered beforehand.

Explosion of the “Seminole” nuclear device at Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean on June 6, 1956. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

“There was no running water…you couldn’t wash yourself. So you’re eating a baloney sandwich with dirty, contaminated hands, sitting in contaminated soil,” Brownell said. “The government said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about that…be careful swimming because there are sharks there. “”

Atomic veteran Francis Lincoln Grahlfs echoed Brownell’s remarks about the lack of knowledge about the dangers of nuclear cleanups, writing in a Military Times op-ed last year that “the public knew little about the long-term effects radiation exposure”.

Impact of radioactive contamination

Nuclear weapons testing in the Marshall Islands has had “devastating effects” on the country’s environment that “remain unresolved”, according to a 2019 report by the National Nuclear Commission of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Some people “still live with a daily fear of how their health might be affected by long-term exposure to radiation.”

Several of Brownell’s friends had to deal with health complications he believed to be related to their service in the Marshall Islands and he was not immune. In 2001, he was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and given just six months to live. It wasn’t the end though.

“Those six months turned into 20 years 21 years,” Brownell said. “So I’m grateful every day to still be here.”

Like Brownell, Grahlfs who was sent to the Marshal Islands in 1946 wrote in his December 2021 op-ed that he suffered from health complications, including cancer, believed to be a result of his service.

Brownell and other veterans fought to be covered by government services that could provide compensation and other care. It is currently covered by the PACT Act, which is legislation to improve funding and access to health care for veterans who were exposed to toxins while serving, which was signed by President Joe Biden. in August.

However, he, like thousands of others, is excluded from the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which only covers veterans present for atmospheric nuclear testing. RECA had faster response times for complaints than those submitted through the VA.

Brownell said that in applying for compensation he was denied recognition of his medical conditions, but the PACT Act had not yet been passed at the time. He’s been to Washington several times to advocate for veteran cleanups, and he’s already planning another trip in 2023.

Neither the Department of Veterans Affairs nor the Department of Defense immediately responded to Insider’s requests for comment.

“We’re still fighting. We’re not going to give up, and we’re just going to keep going and keep fighting,” Brownell said. “The world needs to know. They need to know how dangerous radiation is, how dangerous nuclear testing is.”

