Florida’s Best Prepared US State for Widespread Crypto Adoption: Research





These are not only pro-crypto regulations, but also a supporting infrastructure that enables sustainable adoption of crypto in any jurisdiction. Taking into account factors such as the number of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs, blockchain companies, and public interest in cryptocurrencies, Florida emerges as the most crypto-ready state in the United States.

The United States hosts a network of 33,865 Bitcoin ATMs, which represents 87.1% of the total crypto ATM installations worldwide. Additionally, the nation contributes 37.8% of the global Bitcoin hash rate, making the United States the most dominant player in crypto. However, a state-by-state analysis reveals that not all 50 states are equally prepared for the inevitable adoption of mainstream crypto.

Research conducted by Invezz considered Florida to be the crypto capital of the United States for its active engagement in the booming crypto economy. Miami has one of the highest numbers of Bitcoin ATMs per person, with 14.63 per 100,000 people and one of the highest public interest rates for crypto, with 210.28 Google searches for crypto topics per 1000 people.

While Florida received the highest encryption score of 9.35, Texas and Illinois were placed just below with scores of 8.71 and 8.03, respectively, as shown below.

Top 10 Most Crypto Ready States. Source: Invezz

Surprisingly, Vermont is the only US state without Bitcoin ATMs. On the other hand, Texas compensates by hosting 4,101 ATMs, the largest statewide crypto ATM network. Crypto-friendly jurisdictions such as Wyoming have the most blockchain companies per 100,000 people at over 20, while California has the most at 2,670.

US states least prepared for crypto adoption. Source: Invezz

The presence of Bitcoin ATMs indicates the daily capabilities of mainstream crypto access and use. In this regard, residents of Texas, California, and Florida are most likely to engage with cryptocurrencies. The list below shows the top 10 states with the most Bitcoin ATMs per 100,000 people per 1,000 square miles.

US states have the most bitcoin ATMs. Source: Invezz

For investors, the future of crypto adoption will also hinge on leniency in state taxes. Currently, nine US states offer investors 0% capital gains, including Washington, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Alaska, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

Related: US Crypto Exchanges Drive Bitcoin Exodus: Over $1.5 Billion in BTC Withdrawn in One Week

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has warned banks of emerging crypto risks while urging the industry to take a cautious approach when dealing with crypto companies.

Check it out! The @USOCC reported key issues facing the federal banking system in its semi-annual risk outlook for fall 2022. Learn more at https://t.co/CcfoiQM8xe pic.twitter.com /0WnAt5psXU

OCC (@USOCC) December 8, 2022

While discussing risk management, the OCC said that crypto firms’ practices were not yet robust, pointing to the lack of preparedness of crypto ecosystems during several meltdowns over the past year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/florida-best-prepared-us-state-for-widespread-crypto-adoption-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos