Concern as US media hits with wave of layoffs amid growing misinformation | Media





A wave of layoffs has hit the beleaguered US media industry as several major companies, including CNN, BuzzFeed and Gannett, have laid off hundreds of workers in recent weeks citing economic volatility and uncertainty.

Job losses are the first big list of cuts since the start of the pandemic, when a handful of companies laid off workers due to the unpredictability of Covid’s impact on the economy. As the economy rebounded with the introduction of the Covid vaccine in 2021, the news industry saw the lowest number of layoffs in years.

But this year, after inflation hit historic highs and the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates sharply to temper it, many media companies began laying off staff, sparking fresh concerns. about the health of America’s media at a time of democratic crisis and rising misinformation.

In recent weeks, several media executives have pointed to uncertainty in the economy as a driver for restructuring.

CNN chief executive Chris Licht hinted in October that layoffs were coming, saying there were widespread concerns about the global economic outlook affecting long-term planning. On November 30, CNN began laying off hundreds of workers across multiple areas of the company.

While it’s unclear exactly how many employees were laid off, some high-profile staff such as political reporter Chris Cillizza and on-air host Robin Meade were fired. Part-time analysts like reporters Susan Glasser and Jonathan Martin, who comment on the networks’ shows, were also removed from the list, with CNN saying it changed our approach to paid contributors.

In a note to staff, Licht said the layoffs are necessary and will make us stronger and better placed to place big bets in the future without fear of failure.

It’s the second round of layoffs the company has made this year after shelving its $100 million CNN+ streaming platform just three weeks into its debut, affecting 350 employees.

BuzzFeed employees heard similar sentiments from their CEO, Jonah Peretti, when the company announced it would be laying off 12% of its workforce, or about 180 employees, on Dec. 6. The announcement caused the company’s shares to hit an all-time low of $1.06 per share.

For BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to best serve our audience, and readjust our cost structure, Peretti said in a memo to employees. .

BuzzFeed has struggled in the year since its December 2021 stock market debut. In the week after trading, shares fell 40%. Investors pushed Peretti to shut down BuzzFeed News altogether, and although the company retained its news division, several editors still left the company.

In a filing with the SEC, the company said the company is undergoing an ongoing viewership shift to near-term vertical video, which is still growing from a monetization perspective, alluding to the popularity of video content. Tik Tok.

Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper publisher that owns USA Today and several major local newspapers, laid off 200 employees earlier this month.

While incredibly challenging, implementing these efficiencies and responding decisively to the current macroeconomic volatility will continue to propel Gannett’s future, a Gannett spokesperson told the Poynter Institute.

Other companies that have laid off employees include Outside Inc, video news startup The Recount, the Washington Post which laid off all of its Sunday magazine staff, and Protocol, a technology-focused publication. NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC, and Disney, owner of ABC News, have both suggested that company-wide layoffs will occur in the near future.

While the media industry has seen waves of layoffs over the past decade, with newsroom employment falling 26% since 2008, the tech industry has been widely seen as a endless stream of money and opportunities. But in recent months, thousands of employees have been laid off from Meta, Amazon and Snap as companies try to cut costs, including in marketing.

Morning Brew, a corporate newsletter, said it would cut 14% of its workforce, or about 60 employees. Company CEO Austin Rief said in a note to staff that there was a lot of fear and uncertainty among businesses around the world.

The first budgets cut are often those for marketing and have seen many of the biggest ad-based companies such as Alphabet, Meta and Snap see their revenues shrink. Morning Brew is not immune to movements in the advertising market.

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media, said in mid-November that the company was cutting costs by 15% and identifying areas that are no longer integral to our creative and business mission. The company had already laid off a dozen employees in early November as part of consolidation efforts.

Were not immune to the commercial pressures of the current economy, including continued cuts from brands and advertisers, Dubuc said in a memo to staff.

Although some companies are experiencing layoffs, the job market as a whole remains tight: the United States added 263,000 jobs in November and had an unemployment rate of 3.7%.

While that will likely change as the country heads into winter, signs of resilience remain, even in the media industry. The New York Times, for example, reported in November that the company had added 180,000 new digital subscribers and increased its earnings forecast. In turn, employees of the newspapers’ 1,400-member union staged a strike on Thursday after the newspaper refused to negotiate wage increases, among other things.

