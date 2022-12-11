Black EU citizens with settled status temporarily denied entry to the UK | european union





A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry into the UK when he tried to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday.

Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Somali-born Dutch citizen who has lived in London for 19 years, was on her own vacation in France when she stopped at Gare du Gare du Nord Station two hours before her train departed for London St Pancras. Nord) arrived at the train station.

Unable to cross the EU queue barrier, Hussen assumed there was a technical problem. She claims her passport was confiscated after a British Border Guard officer informed her that she would be subject to further scrutiny because she had been denied settlement status in the past.

Hussen claims he was handed a completed form with a checkmark in the box saying he was denied re-entry to the UK and a box indicating he was detained under the Immigration Act 1971.

Hussen said. I stood in the middle of the train station while everyone was checking in and crying. It felt like a horror movie.

A journalist who has written extensively on EU settlement plans, the 29-year-old Hussen has previously campaigned with organizations including the3million, which provides a voice to EU citizens in the UK.

In the past, she was more concerned about the situation of her mother, a former refugee who fled to the Netherlands during the civil war in Somalia in the early 1990s.

However, Hussen himself had many problems with his settled position in England. She had previously been denied permanent settlement status in England on three occasions, including in her last year.

Unsure of what will happen on Saturday, she made frantic phone calls to British MPs and former colleagues who campaigned with her.

I know more about this than your average citizen, and I didn’t know what was going on either, she said.

After a video Hussen posted on her Twitter account from Paris began to garner attention, Hussen claimed that a Border Guard officer completely changed the tune, returned her passport, and directed her to a platform to board a train.

i know the only one [the Home Office] She said she was responsive to media pressure. I would like to get to the point where someone explains why I was deprived of my passport despite having full EU settlement status.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I was told I had failed immigration and my passport was confiscated by @UKBorder @ukhomeoffice. This is completely unacceptable! I went to Paris for a bit of travel and now I can’t return home to London despite my EU settlement status pic.twitter.com/IgQ2c2LKTU

— Dahaba Ali Hussen (@Dahabaalihussen) December 10, 2022

Hussen also explained that she had left the original in Bordeaux, so the white woman overheard it before asking a British Border Guard officer for permission to get through using a passport scan.

I remember her thoughts literally. good luck. Are you trying to join a club? Hussen added, however, that the officer allowed the woman to pass.

This is not an isolated incident, Hussen said of her ordeal. They do it most to people of color.

In response to Hussen’s tweet, the In Limbo Project, which collects testimonies about the impact of Brexit from EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU, said: Thankfully @Dahabaalihussen was now able to return to the UK, but this ordeal would not have happened if the UK government had issued physical proof of our immigration status to all of us.

A Home Office spokesperson said: As part of a routine security check, Ms Hussen was delayed for a short time, but she was never told she could not travel to the UK and she never missed a train.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause Mr. Hussen. But we will always put national security first.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/10/black-eu-citizen-with-settled-status-temporarily-denied-entry-into-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos