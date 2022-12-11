United States Sanctions Former Guinean Leader and Malian Politician for Abuse of Rights | News Alpha Condé





US sanctions freeze assets, including those of former Guinean President Condé and the son of former Malian President Keitas.

The United States has imposed sanctions on more than 40 individuals and entities for alleged violations of the rights of nine countries, including former Guinean President Alpha Condé and Karim Keita, son of former Malian leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Karim Keita .

In a statement on Friday, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the announcement was the result of an extensive, multi-year investigation.

Condé, who was deposed in a coup in September 2021, was sanctioned for his link to serious human rights abuses.

In 2010, Condé became Guinea’s first democratically elected leader and was re-elected to a controversial third term after a constitutional referendum 10 years later. His presidency has been mired by allegations of rampant corruption and serial human rights abuses.

In May, Guinea’s attorney general ordered legal action against Condé and 26 of his former officials for alleged crimes, including acts of violence while in office. The charges range from aiding and abetting murder and assault to destruction of property.

According to the statement released by the US Embassy in Guinea, Condes’ security forces engaged in violence against opposition supporters and the government arbitrarily arrested and detained opposition members in 2020 .

Meanwhile, Keita was Chairman of the Security and Defense Commission of the National Assembly of Mali from February 2014 until his father was overthrown in a coup in August 2020. He used his stance to take bribes, embezzle government funds and fire other officials who did not support his actions, the United States said.

Keita was also allegedly involved in the kidnapping, torture and murder of journalist Birama Touré who was investigating his involvement in corruption.

Corrupt actors and perpetrators of human rights abuses both rely on loopholes in the international financial system to perpetrate their activities, Brian Nelson, under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said on Friday.

Over the past year, the Treasury has made combating corruption and serious human rights abuses a top priority, including through the use of financial sanctions and addressing vulnerabilities in the U.S. and international financial systems. By exposing the egregious behavior of these actors, we can help disrupt their activities, dismantle their networks and deprive them of resources, he added.

The announced sanctions freeze all US assets of those affected and prohibit US citizens from doing business with them.

Individuals and entities from North Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala, Iran, the Philippines, Russia, the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China and elsewhere have also been included on the sanctions list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/10/us-sanctions-guinea-and-malis-former-leader-over-right-abuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos