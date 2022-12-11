



Criminals are using hamburgers and warm coats to recruit hungry, cold kids into county line gangs in towns and cities across Britain, experts warn.

Principals across the country say the cost-of-living crisis is increasing the number of students being groomed by elaborate gangs to transport drugs from one city to another.

With local youth support and other public services being cut and low wages making it difficult to recruit enough school support staff, many say they are fighting a losing battle to keep vulnerable children safe out of school.

Sara Cunningham, director of Diversify, a Rotherham-based charity that runs anti-grooming workshops in schools across the UK, told the Observer: Someone in nice sneakers shows up and brings them a bag or a warm coat. That’s often how they’re recruited.

Cunningham said that many schools have reduced the number of schoolyard staff at lunchtime due to financial pressures, so the gangs have access to young people. Her charity has photos of gang members passing packages through school fences during lunch break.

she added. School hours are very dangerous. Right now, many parents have to work longer hours and not run around after school. This is when gang members are outside school gates or at take-out locations.

Every school we go to, whether it’s rural Sussex or a city like Hull, says county lines are an issue.

She has a team of 12 volunteers, who themselves have been recruited into the gang, and tell students how free gifts can quickly become a very dark world.

One of her team is attacked by a machete and has a scar on her arm. She witnessed the murder of her friend, someone died from eating the heroin she delivered, and eventually she had to buy her way out of her gang.

Joe Caluori, a county line expert and head of research and policy at crime and justice consulting firm Crest, said sophisticated gangs operating in places like Merseyside are reaping the benefits of depleted public services nationwide, including cuts to youth aid. Local services, local authority youth support teams, school support services.

They are targeting hopeless, poverty-stricken places like the town of Medway in Kent, he said. It’s really easy to groom youngsters in this public service desert.

He added that police and children’s services in suburban areas generally do not have sufficient funding or experience to effectively deal with gangs or violence.

The gang advertises on social media where young people look for opportunities to make money. Much of this is happening completely unnoticed by parents and social services.

Geoff Barton, secretary-general of the Association of School and College Leaders union, said at a recent meeting of heads in the north of England that he expected the current focus mainly on the funding crisis inside schools, but instead county borders. He said he was dominated by fear. Gangs and life outside of school are unraveling. One head said that if you give away free food because the kids are hungry, they will eat it and end up delivering drugs for you. He added that county line exploitation is rampant in rural areas where there is little support from underpaid social services and police.

His union fears that vulnerable students are now more likely to be isolated as schools across the country struggle to recruit and retain ministers and support staff due to low pay. Directors across the country plan to cut more support staff to tackle the huge deficit, and many say Jeremy Hunts’ announcement in a fall statement last month that it will provide $2.3 billion in additional funding over two years won’t stop it.

Schools have done their best to employ people to keep underprivileged children involved and prevent them from being left out. But now, he said, those support staff are dwindling.

A secondary school principal in North Yorkshire, who requested anonymity, said: “I have heard from local gatherings that young people are being threatened or tied to cars on weekends.” There will be youth in every school who have been victims of violence or criminal activity involving county lines.

Head worries that children in her leafy neighborhood are vulnerable to exploitation by these gangs, as they are not street wise, there is not much to do outside of school, and many families are really struggling to cover food, bills and heating bills.

With extra stress at home, youngsters will go anywhere for comfort. In my experience, young people get involved in crime and drugs because they feel unhappy, isolated or unloved.

She added that getting support from social services is much more difficult in rural areas like hers. The general public will be shocked at how high the threshold must be before you can get help from the youngster you care about.

Shay Doyle (pseudonym), author of a new book about her years as an undercover police officer in Manchester infiltrating organized crime, said: Given the cost-of-living crisis, more children are vulnerable to these nefarious individuals.

He added: The grooming process may vary. One kid might be enamored with a hamburger, while another may be enamored with an expensive trainer. Some want to hang out with the bad guys and be protected.

He warned that many schools do not want to admit that there are students dealing with gang problems or drugs. He said there should be compulsory education on the county line for all teachers and support staff. The threat to children is too high right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/10/county-lines-gangs-cost-of-living-crisis

