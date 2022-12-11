UK cold weather lasts this week after snow and ice chaos | england weather





Snow and ice were set in over parts of the UK overnight as the cold weather looks set to continue into the week.

At least 30 flights from Heathrow were canceled Sunday morning as frozen fog blanketed London in snow and ice, potentially causing more problems for travelers during Monday’s rush hour.

The snow in Sheffield has caused more suffering for families in the Stannington area, who have been without gas since December 2 after gas mains flooded.

According to Cadent, which runs the network, 34 homes listed as having vulnerable residents were left without gas on Sunday morning, according to Cadent, which runs the network. About 250 engineers will be on site throughout the day to restore connectivity, the supplier said.

Local Labor MP Olivia Blake said the cold weather was absolutely deadly for households without gas.

In Darlington, more than 1,000 homes were left without electricity overnight after power outages.

Northern Powergrid said a fault in its underground network cut power to 1,379 Darlington customers in the early hours of Sunday. By just before 10 a.m., about 100 locations had power outages.

Heavy snowfall in the Midlands has canceled sporting and festive events, including the Victorian Christmas Market in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Gardens at St Nicholas Park after an overnight snowfall in Warwick on Sunday morning. Photo: Jacob King/PA

By Monday morning, the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for snow and ice for much of Scotland as well as London and south-west England.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Wilson said overnight frosts and mildly chilly temperatures are expected through next week.

It snowed a little more today than originally thought, she added.

By Sunday morning, most of the winter showers will be concentrated in the north of England, namely Scotland and south-west England, she said.

There is some uncertainty from Sunday to Monday, but there is a chance of a bit more snow in the south east of England.

A strange storm is also possible in the Southern Midlands Bristol/Bath area, but it should stabilize above 200-300 metres.

Temperatures will drop to or below freezing in parts of the country during the day on Sunday and freezing fog is expected over eastern England.

Forecasters also said the risk of ice will be highest in the coming days in coastal areas where showers will turn to rain and then freeze.

Travel was suspended due to severe conditions, with Manchester Airport on Saturday temporarily closing both runways due to heavy snow.

The Met Office said conditions could lead to more travel disruptions, especially on Monday morning, with some rural communities less likely to be cut off, with power outages and cell phone coverage likely to be affected.

Meanwhile, the UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) issued a level 3 cold wave warning for the UK through Friday, extending the warning from Monday.

The agency is advising people to take care of cold-vulnerable friends and family, to provide access to hot food and beverages, and to keep indoor temperatures at least 64.4 F (18 C).

Dr Agostinho de Sousa, UKHSA’s public health medical consultant, said cold weather could have serious health consequences, with the elderly and those with heart or lung disease at particular risk.

If you have any pre-existing illnesses, you should heat your home to a comfortable temperature.

If possible, heat rooms that are mainly used, such as living rooms and bedrooms, to 18C or higher. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. It is warmer to wear several layers of clothing than one thick layer.

Darren Clark, National Highways’ severe weather resiliency manager, said the gritters will go out of their way to keep the highways and Main A roads open.

He said: National Highways is committed to taking care of all the roads it needs to take care of whenever it is needed.

