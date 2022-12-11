What Brittney Griner’s Prisoner Exchange Says About Russia-US RelationsExBulletin





NPR’s Michel Martin chats with former US Ambassador Michael McFaul about the release of Brittney Griner in a prisoner exchange with Russia and what that says about the possibility of further diplomacy.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

WNBA star Brittney Griner has returned to the United States after months of detention in Russia on bogus drug charges. It came after nine months of tense negotiations that led to Griner’s release in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. As you can imagine, Griner’s family and supporters are delighted with his release, although other Americans deemed wrongfully detained remain in Russian hands.

But it made us wonder if this mutual effort between the two largest nuclear powers in the world shows the possibilities of diplomacy, especially if it demonstrates that a peace agreement could be negotiated between Russia and Ukraine. For this, we called someone who has already been at the negotiating table with Russia. It’s former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and he’s with us now. Ambassador, thank you very much for joining us.

MICHAEL MCFAUL: Sure. Thank you for.

MARTIN: Before I get into the next part of the conversation, I just wanted to ask you what you thought of the deal itself, trading Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout. You were on this program a few months ago, and you said trading Viktor Bout for detained Americans was a trade you would support, but you hoped it would also include other detainees. It’s Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel. What are your main thoughts on this?

MCFAUL: Well, sure, could we have brought out three innocent Americans for one real criminal? It would have been a much better deal. And I still hope that Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel will not be forgotten and that there will be other transactions to consider. But, you know, diplomacy – and other negotiations are like that too, but especially diplomacy with the Russians – you work hard. You do your best to get the best deal, and you come to a point where you know there’s no more movement. And then you have to decide, am I going to accept the case on the table or walk away? I had to do this on behalf of our government several times. And sometimes we drifted apart. Right now that’s what the Biden administration did, and I think it was the right move to put the deal on the table.

MARTIN: So the Griner deal was the second release of an American prisoner from Russia this year. Does that tell you something?

MCFAUL: It is. This suggests to me that we may be able to make future transactions. In other words, the precedent has been set. And remember, you know, there’s a lot of controversy about whether to negotiate to release hostages. This is a debate that goes back several decades in our country. But the Biden administration chose to do so. They now have two successful trades, which suggests there could be more in the future.

MARTIN: As someone who has been at the heart of these kinds of negotiations, you know, Russia has a top American sports star who also happens to be a sports star in Russia.

MC FAUL: Yes.

MARTIN: And they get an arms dealer known as the Death Dealer in return. And then they continue to detain two people. I mean, Marc Fogel, for example, is a teacher. You know, he’s a teacher. So how do we understand this? As you can imagine, there are people who don’t – some don’t like it. They think – well, you can understand why some people don’t like that.

MCFAUL: And that doesn’t sit well with me either. It’s a tough call. The problem that I think people need to understand is that there is no rule of law in Russia. There is no democracy there. There is no public pressure to release Viktor Bout the same way there was public pressure on the Biden administration to release Brittney Griner. And second, Putin is not sentimental about anything. He doesn’t care about people’s lives. He’s perfectly happy to push the hardest case he can, and that gives him a lot of leverage. So no one should be surprised that it is easy to get a beneficial deal with Vladimir Putin.

MARTIN: One of the things that we hope you can help us think about is what this might tell us about how a peace agreement might possibly be achieved. I mean, the fact that the United States and Russia were able to negotiate this gives you hope that the United States could negotiate some kind of negotiation between Russia and Ukraine, that the United States- United could be a useful player here, No. 1, or, No. 2, that a deal could be negotiated at all?

MCFAUL: Honestly, not really. I don’t think this deal – which, again, I think was a good deal, and that I’m happy with – that Brittney Griner is free, and I think it’s good for America that she is free. But I don’t think it creates momentum on other issues in US-Russian relations or in Russian-Ukrainian relations. It’s compartmentalized. It’s not related to those things. And tragically, I just don’t see Putin in a position to start thinking seriously about negotiations. Remember, he doubled down last fall when he said on a piece of paper that four regions of Ukraine are now part of Russia. He doesn’t even control that territory, by the way. But he said at a Kremlin ceremony and then celebrated in Red Square that Russia had expanded its territory. And until he can no longer pursue this outcome, until his army is completely depleted and his economy is shattered, I predict he will continue to do so.

MARTIN: The New York Times reporting on the exchange characterizes it that way. He says Putin wants to pursue his war in Ukraine the same way he won the freedom of a major Russian arms dealer – to inflict so much pain on Western governments that they end up making a deal. Does that sound good?

MCFAUL: Well, yes and no. I think pain is something he’s not afraid to do and terrorizes Ukrainian non-combatants. In my opinion, this makes Russia a sponsor of state terrorism, emphasizes that it does not care about the rules. He doesn’t care about the rules of war. He doesn’t care about the rules for dealing with prisoners, and he will arrest people who criticize him. That said, it means you have to give the Ukrainians the ability to push back and inflict pain on Putin and his army.

I say that tragically. I want to be clear. I’m not saying war is the only way. But wars tend to end in two ways. Either one side wins, and it dictates the terms of the peace, or there is a stalemate on the battlefield when neither side can advance its interests through military means, and then it pivots to diplomacy. And I think we have to give the Ukrainians the ability to stop Putin on the battlefield so that that then creates the permissive conditions for peaceful negotiation.

MARTIN: So before you go, as someone who has lived in Russia for many years as an ambassador and many trips, do you have any idea how this prisoner exchange will be perceived or is perceived by Russians ?

MCFAUL: Well, Putin and his propaganda machine call it a fantastic victory. Remember, Viktor Bout is not only how we describe him as a criminal, but he is also portrayed as someone who advances Soviet and Russian national security interests. So Putin celebrates it, and I think the majority of Russians, because the majority supports Putin, will see this as a giant victory for Russian diplomacy.

MARTIN: It’s former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. Ambassador McFaul is now director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Ambassador, thank you very much for these ideas once again.

MC FAUL: Yeah. Thank you for.

