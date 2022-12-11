UK health unions propose halting NHS strike if government joins pay negotiations





Dec 10 (Reuters) – Britain’s Health Workers’ Union has offered to end health services strikes scheduled for Christmas and New Year if the government agrees to start serious discussions on payroll issues.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison have said they would consider calling off the strike if Britain’s health and social services secretary, Steve Barclay, agreed to host serious negotiations.

“If the health secretary says they will seriously negotiate our dispute this year, I will stop it,” RCN Secretary General Pat Cullen said in a statement. “A swift change in tactics will pay off for all involved.”

Britain’s national health service (NHS) has been preparing for an unprecedented strike this winter. Up to 100,000 nurses are scheduled to go on strike on December 15 and 20. They also voted in favor of industrial action.

In the UK this year, inflation has soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, creating a cost-of-living crisis.

“Rather than scaring the public about the consequences of the strike, the health minister should come up with a real plan for raising wages,” Unison secretary general Christina McAnea said in a statement.

The NHS, which has provided free health care at the point of use since 1948, is dealing with record levels of patients on waiting lists for hospital care due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a staffing crisis that has left thousands of jobs vacant.

When asked for comment, the government pointed to payrolls announced earlier this year that an independent review recommended.

“Ministers had constructive dialogue with trade unions, including RCN and Unison,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said in a statement. “We’ve made it clear that the door is open for further dialogue.”

Reported by Kanjyik Ghosh and Gokul Pisharody from Bengaluru; Edited by Peter Graff and David Gregorio

