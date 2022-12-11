Grant Wahl: US journalist dies after collapsing at World Cup in Qatar





Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sending shock and grief through the sports world. He was 49 years old.

He collapsed while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told CNN.

Qatar World Cup organizers said on Saturday that Wahl fell ill in the press area, where he received immediate medical treatment at the scene. He was later transferred to Hamad General Hospital, said a spokesman for the Supreme Court’s Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the body responsible for planning the tournament.

He was treated in the stadium for about 20 to 25 minutes before being transferred to hospital, World Soccer Magazine columnist Keir Radnedge told CNN on Saturday.

It was towards the end of overtime for the game. Suddenly, colleagues to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs around, so it’s possible to create some space around it, Radnedge said.

He added that the medical team was there fairly quickly and was able, as best they could, to provide care.

The circumstances of his death are unclear.

The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl, US Soccer said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

Grant has made football his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing are no longer with us.

US Soccer praised Wahl’s passion and belief in the power of the game to advance human rights, and shared its condolences with Wahl’s wife Celine Gounder and loved ones.

Gounder also posted US Soccer’s statement on Twitter.

I am so grateful for the support of my husband Grant Wahls football family and so many friends who reached out to me tonight. I’m completely in shock, wrote Gounder, a former CNN contributor who served on the Biden-Harris Covid-19 transition advisory board.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department was in close communication with the Wahls family. World Cup organizers also said they were in contact with the US Embassy to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in line with the family’s wishes.

Wahl had covered football for more than two decades, including 11 World Cups, six men’s, five women’s and wrote several books on the sport, according to his website.

He had just celebrated his birthday earlier this week with a large group of media friends at the World Cup, according to a post on his official Twitter account, which added: Very grateful for everyone.

In an episode of the Futbol podcast with Grant Wahl, published a few days before his death on December 6, he complained of being unwell.

It got pretty bad in terms of tightness in my chest, tightness, pressure. Feeling pretty hairy, bad, Wahl told co-host Chris Wittyngham in the episode. He added that he had sought help from the medical clinic at the World Cup media centre, believing he had bronchitis.

He was given cough syrup and ibuprofen and felt better soon after, he said.

Wahl also said that he experienced an involuntary surrender of my body and mind after the American-Dutch game on December 3.

It’s not my first rodeo. I did eight on the men’s side, he said at the time. And so, I got sick to some degree every tournament, and it’s just about trying to find a way to love doing your job.

He further described the incident in a recent newsletter published on December 5, writing that his body collapsed after little sleep, high stress and a heavy workload. He had a cold for 10 days, which turned into something more serious, he wrote, adding that he felt better after being given antibiotics and catching up on sleep.

Wahl made headlines in November when he reported that he had been detained and briefly refused entry to a World Cup game because he wore a rainbow t-shirt in support of children’s rights. LGBTQ.

He said security personnel told him to change his shirt because it was not allowed and took his phone. Wahl said he was released 25 minutes after being detained and received an apology from a FIFA representative and a senior member of the stadium security team.

Afterwards, Wahl told CNN he would likely wear the shirt again.

Wahl’s death sent shockwaves through the football and sports journalism community, with many sharing tributes on social media.

Just a few days ago, Grant was recognized by FIFA and AIPS (the International Sports Press Association) for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups, said the president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino, in a press release.

Infantino and FIFA media director Bryan Swanson were in hospital on Saturday offering any kind of support needed to family, friends and journalists who were also his roommates in Qatar.

The co-editors of Sports Illustrated, the publication where Wahl spent most of his career, said in a joint statement they were shocked and devastated by the news of Grants’ passing.

We were proud to call him a colleague and a friend for two decades, no writer in the history of (Sports Illustrated) was more passionate about the sport he loved and the stories he wanted to tell, has the statement said.

He added that Wahl first joined the publication in November 1996. He volunteered to cover the sport as a junior journalist before he achieved the heights of global popularity he now enjoys for become one of the most respected football authorities in the world. said.

The statement said Wahl has also worked with other outlets, including Fox Sports. After leaving Sports Illustrated in 2020, he began publishing his podcast and newsletter.

Hear LeBron James react to the death of sportswriter Grant Wahl

On Friday in Philadelphia, basketball star LeBron James said he really liked Grant. While Wahl was at Sports Illustrated, he did a cover on James when James was in high school.

I always watched from afar even when I came up through the ranks and turned professional, and he went to a different sport, James said in a post-match press conference. Every time his name came up I always thought back to when I was a teenager and having Grant in our building is a tragic loss.

Tennis great Billie Jean King said the death of Americans was heartbreaking.

A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community and a leading voice for women’s soccer, King tweeted on Saturday. He used his platform to uplift those whose stories needed to be told. Prayers for his family.

Other current and former American soccer players, including Ali Krieger and Tony Meola, shared their condolences, as did sports bodies such as Major League Soccer and the National Womens Soccer League.

Wittyngham, co-host of the Wahls podcast, told CNN on Saturday that the news of his death had been difficult to take in.

For Americans, Grant Wahl is the first person you read about football. He was sort of the only person for a while. Grant was the first person to give the sport real attention in a meaningful way, Wittyngham said.

Several journalists have reported stories alongside Wahl and met him at several World Cups over the years.

Before becoming the best covering in football, he was doing hoops and being so nice to me, famous broadcaster Dick Vitale wrote.

Timmy T. Davis, the US Ambassador to Qatar, tweeted that Wahl was a well-known and well-respected journalist who focused on the beautiful game.

