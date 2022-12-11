Strike action to close most of Britain’s rail network next week





A four-day strike will wipe out most services on British Rail next week. The biggest disruption to the network since the late 1980s begins as the union begins a month-long near-continuous industrial action either way around Christmas.

Railroad bosses urged passengers not to travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays as the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions all took industrial action in long-running disputes over pay, work practices and job security.

On this day, approximately half of the rail network will be closed and only one-fifth of services will operate during a limited time period from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm. There will also be a knock-on break on Thursday morning.

But that’s just the beginning. Infrastructure operator Network Rail warned of a reduction in service and minor disruptions to daily service from December 13 to January 8.

For the remainder of that period, a combination of limited industrial action and pre-planned annual Christmas engineering work will leave the railroad on a shortened timetable.

The move would be the biggest disruption to the network since the 1989 national rail strike, said Roger Ford, industry and technology editor at Modern Railways, a rail publication.

Railway workers, who have staged a series of strikes since the summer, will join postal and NHS workers and workers in other sectors, including civil servants, as the UK has suffered the worst industrial unrest in more than 30 years. The strike in December is expected to cost more than one million working days.

Air passengers have been warned that they will have to wait in long lines at passport control over the Christmas period as border guards at six airports depart from December 23-31. This includes bringing approximately 600 service members to an employee passport kiosk before deciding whether to cancel the flight.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that the government should be wary of giving in to demands for public sector pay rises.

“We have to be really careful not to agree to payment demands that run counter to the intended effect because they trap high inflation,” the Financial Times said at a global board meeting.

Businesses have warned of the strike’s economic impact, and the hospitality industry in particular is concerned about the impact during its busiest trading period.

UKHospitality, an industry group, estimated that the hit to sales would total $1.5 billion, with around 30% of Christmas reservations canceled on strike days.

Clive Watson, co-founder of City Pub Group, which operates 45 outlets nationwide, said the disruption would hit the industry hard. Most disappointing is that the industry’s strength continues to wane. Watson estimated that up to 40 per cent of expected revenues would be lost at venues in central London on the day of the strike.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch: There is no possibility of resolving this dispute… We have been blocked by the government Stefan Rousseau/PA

Chief Executive Simon Champion said strike action would be “really painful” for the 120 restaurants, bars and retail outlets at three Boxparks pop-up sites across London. Our whole strategy is going to be really devastating, based close to the train station.

[The strikes] UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said it effectively wiped out the entire week. The impact on this segment in terms of revenue loss is getting closer to what we saw at Omicron. [coronavirus variant] last year.

Andrew Haines, CEO of Network Rail, said RMT, the largest rail union with more than 40,000 members, deliberately chose to ruin Christmas for millions of passengers and businesses.

But the RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, criticized the government for preventing industry executives from offering higher wage deals and insisting on tougher terms for rail reform during last week’s talks to avoid a strike. No chance to resolve this dispute… We are blocked by the government, he said.

The FT said employers had planned to offer RMT a 10 per cent salary increase, but was stopped by the government, which controls the industry’s finances.

Network Rail ended up offering 9% over two years, and train operators offered 8%. The small TSSA union encouraged its members to accept only the Network Rail offer, but RMT said it could not accept either offer. It urged members to propose the Network Rail deal and reject it in a vote closing Monday.

The government said the offer on the negotiating table was a good deal, representing significant pay increases. It added that the situation is incredibly disappointing and unfair to the public, passengers and railroad workers who want and deserve a deal.

Relations between the industry and RMT could deteriorate next week as Network Rail suspends consultations with affected employees in recent negotiations with unions and resumes efforts to push for reforms to its maintenance workforce.

