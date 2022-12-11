UK government policy on public sector wages is stupid





The UK government is experiencing a winter of discontent with public services. In response, they claim they can’t afford higher salaries and try to limit the right to strike by civil servants. This can work politically. But that doesn’t make any economic sense. Public sector salaries must be set at the level necessary to attract and motivate the necessary staff. A surge in inflation doesn’t change that logic.

Since the Conservatives came to power in May 2010, overall average real salaries (including bonuses) have increased by 5.5% in the private sector through September 2022, but have declined by 5.9% in the public sector. Remarkably, between January 2021 and September 2022, average real salaries in the private sector declined by 1.5%, while public sector salaries fell by 7.7%. In fact, all declines in real public sector salaries since 2010 have occurred in the past two years.

These big cuts in real public sector salaries couldn’t have happened without high inflation. But would you want to lower real wages without raising the price level? The answer is: yes. Britain’s terms of trade deteriorated significantly. As a result, the price of imports has risen sharply compared to the price of exports. The UK is, among other things, poorer than it would have been if energy prices hadn’t risen. Some of these adjustments to real earnings must correspond to wages. So some decline in real income is neither surprising nor inappropriate. Inflation just made its implementation possible.

But even if some drop in real income in the economy makes sense, why is the drop in the public sector so much bigger than the drop in the private sector?

One could argue that control of public sector wages is an effective way to prevent wage growth, or that governments can no longer afford to pay public sector workers any more, or that inflation reduces excessive pay levels in the public sector, especially when One could argue that this is an opportunity to reduce. Consider perks, especially generous pensions.

None of these arguments are without merit.

First, Ben Zaranko of the Institute for Finance notes that it is difficult to see how public sector wage increases can directly contribute to wage growth. He also points out that public sector salaries lag far behind, so they can’t claim to be driving inflation. First and foremost, payroll policy will not lower inflation. This requires macroeconomic measures.

Second, the government’s decision not to raise wages in line with private sector wages is not because it cannot afford to do so. If you have a will, you can raise your taxes. Making public sector employees pay for promises not supported by the government is, in effect, a political decision.

In the last argument, as IFS noted in its October 2022 Green Budget, average salaries in the public sector are higher than in the private sector, but this advantage is lost when workers’ characteristic age, experience, qualifications, etc. are taken into account. Public sector workers are then paid slightly less than private sector workers. In fact, this ratio is more unfavorable to public sector workers than at any point in the last 30 years. In fact, if employer pension contributions are also taken into account, public sector employees earned an average of 6% more than private sector employees in 2021. However, this slight advantage is sure to weaken further in 2022.

Above all, the criterion for judging whether wages are appropriate is whether or not the government maintains the level of service promised. It is clear that there is a significant shortage of key staff and widespread concerns about their quality. Data from NHS England therefore shows that as of 30 September 2022, the vacancy rate within the Registered Nursing Staff Group (47,496 vacancies) was 11.9%. This is up from the same period last year when the vacancy rate was 10.5% (39,931 vacancies). Again, the data show dramatic shortages of teacher recruitment in subjects like physics or design and technology.

As Chris Cook argues, governments should ask whether public sector salaries are high enough to provide the services they need. The country’s social fabric is wearing out. In particular, deteriorating health is taking a toll on the labor supply. If the government isn’t prepared to raise the taxes that are required, be honest about it. It is patently dishonest to allow inflation to reduce real wages and expect services to be maintained rather than improved.

The government must keep salaries in line with the private sector, especially when there are significant recruitment and retention issues. If this means resuming a spending plan that no longer makes sense with today’s depreciation, then so be it. What is happening now may be a pittance, but it is foolish.

