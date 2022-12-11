US chip war hits allies but likely misses long-term Chinese strategic goal





Authors: Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, ECIPE and Robin Baker, LSE

The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has implemented the most comprehensive controls yet on semiconductor manufacturing and supercomputing. During October 2022, the Biden administration expanded its controls on the export of semiconductors, supercomputing, and their associated inputs and equipment to China.

The sale of related technology and the activities of US citizens working in these industries are also subject to licensing requirements. These measures significantly expand the BRI’s ability to limit end-use technology transfer to China.

Markets reacted in kind, with billions of dollars wiped out of stocks in integrated circuits (IC) and wafer fabrication equipment (WFE), a segment dominated by U.S. companies like Applied Materials, KLA and Lam Research. BIS has been quick to clarify various legal ambiguities and it is increasingly clear that fabs making less sophisticated legacy nodes are relatively unaffected. American, Korean and Taiwanese companies with chipmaking facilities in China have also been granted one-year temporary licenses to use American technologies at those sites.

But the respite may be temporary. In mid-November, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dispatched her undersecretary to the Netherlands and Japan to urge them to take further action. It is not known whether these countries specialists in the lithography process, a crucial step in the production of integrated circuits, will accept the American requests.

It is difficult to determine what more the Biden administration can demand of its allies. Their dual-use lists already include relevant lithography equipment. Export controls are already subject to treaty commitments and close coordination between the United States, Japan, and European Union (EU) member states. The Netherlands also refuses export licenses on any extreme UV (EUV) used for large-scale production of very miniaturized chipsets.

While market valuations have stabilised, developments in October should not be underestimated. These measures are a departure from the sliding scale approach that had allowed the United States and its allies to stay a generation or two ahead in key technologies. As US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, the latest export controls are designed to encourage as wide a lead as possible.

It is striking how the US government has mirrored China’s state regime, fighting against free market control. Under the Foreign Direct Proceeds Rule, BIS controls apply extraterritorially due to a global reliance on US patents and talent. The US Department of Commerce can issue export licenses to any entity it chooses and block sales deemed contrary to US commercial or strategic interests.

Such power naturally causes unease among American allies. Even Japanese trade officials known for their measured attitude were puzzled as to how Japan’s sovereignty could be so ignored. However, US diplomats and lobbyists are keen to make sure that Dutch and Japanese companies are also unable to service the world’s biggest chip market.

This emphasis on load sharing is appropriately timed. Prior to October, US export controls targeted lithography equipment, but remained lax on half a dozen critical production steps where US companies dominated. China broke the 7-nanometer chip barrier not by using Dutch EUV equipment, but by depositing and etching an alternative process that relied on American tools. Some analysts suggest that the world’s three largest WFEs, all American, have increased their Chinese sales by $5.4 billion since 2019, significantly shifting foreign competition.

The two largest national economies now impose similar state controls on an industry that once embodied the principles of free trade and most favored nation, and there is little room for future moderation. While Chinese companies have already been removed from the BIS Entity List, the chances of October controls being relaxed are also unlikely that Beijing will drop its pursuit of the military-civilian merger. Escalation seems more likely as the U.S. Republican and Democratic parties continue to view tech rivalry as existential. Other US restrictions have already been mentioned on related investments.

Market intervention has a price. Production silos are rarely economically efficient. The losses of American industry are measured in billions. Companies in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Europe must also restructure their organizations to stay together. Even when the BIS issues export licenses, procedural opacity stokes hysteria about US patronage or protectionism. For the EU, the disproportionate emphasis on lithography was just another example of successive US administrations using China as a pretext to neutralize Europe’s advance. Similar suspicions have also been raised over US attempts to enter the 5G race.

Public funding through various chip laws is hardly an adequate substitute for driving innovation, especially in China’s quest for semiconductor autonomy. Beijing threw $50 billion into its own Big Fund, with mixed results. Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp, one of the main beneficiaries, has become a competitive force in the production of NAND flash memory chips, but state aid has focused too much on manufacturing and neglected design and manufacturing equipment of semiconductors.

Yet China has been reluctant to respond to US export controls. Beijing could have retaliated by imposing restrictions on access to critical raw materials, or US companies operating in its jurisdiction. But in reality, the exacerbation of this problem goes against his instincts and his short-term interests. Beijing still thinks and acts as a rule taker and state control is a rule amendment it will accept.

Export controls are not insurmountable in the medium term. In the past, nations far less resourceful than China have circumvented stricter embargoes and non-proliferation treaties for weapons of mass destruction. Elsewhere, China’s first 7-nanometer chip was made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, a BIS-sanctioned state-owned company since December 2020.

Beijing, the ultimate power-based ruler, can simply bide his time. And time, as always, is on China’s side.

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama is Director of the European Center for International Political Economy and a member of the Department of International Relations at the London School of Economics.

Robin Baker is a research associate at the London School of Economics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2022/12/11/us-chips-war-hits-allies-but-likely-misses-long-term-chinese-strategic-target/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos