



This Congress is shocking. After the December 2019 general election, 18 MPs jumped before being suspended or pushed out of the House for more than a day, and Parliament could run for another two years. It has beaten every other Congress in its history by a cap. In fact, that’s partly because we’re not brushing bullying, bullying, and sexual misconduct under the terrifying Pugin carpet for the first time.

These issues have been kept out of the public eye, but fortunately our expectations have changed. Now a completely independent and confidential body, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme investigates complaints and features independent expert panels to adjudicate individual cases, chaired by former High Court Judge Sir Stephen Irwin.

But that’s not all. Three MPs have been convicted in court of criminal offenses in this parliament, and another has been suspended from the Conservative Party pending an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. That means the so-called independent MPs group, made up of people who have been suspended for violations or pending investigations or suspended by the party, now consists of 15 MPs. That’s more than the total number of Lib Dem MPs. Additionally, an unnamed member of Congress was told not to attend Congress while the Met was investigating extremely egregious allegations.

Meanwhile, Jo Cox and Sir David Ames have been murdered, Rosie Cooper has become the target of a far-right murder plot, and many other MPs have to report death threats to the police on an appallingly regular basis. These are terrible and difficult times.

Just over a year after the bizarre debacle against Owen Paterson, the government has gone all out to change the rules to protect named individuals at the last minute of the disciplinary process. In my book, it’s the exact opposite of due process.

Since then, the standards committee has drafted a new code of conduct that tightens the rules against paid lobbying, closes loopholes Paterson was trying to exploit, and prohibits MPs from doing paid work as congressional advisers, consultants, or strategists. The good news is that the government agrees on all of these points. We also recommended that lawmakers in external roles be required to sign contracts stipulating that they cannot lobby ministers or officials on behalf of their employers. You would have thought that this was the bare minimum necessary to solve the paid lobby issue. But the government was against it until this week. I agree now.

What I find hard to believe is that the government is still holding out for another change we have recommended that will greatly improve transparency. As is currently the case, MPs are required to register all external financial benefits, including travel, gifts and entertainment, with full details, valued at 300 or more within 28 days. Congress then publishes these details within about two weeks. However, since 2015, pastors have been granted an exemption. This means that you do not register for anything you receive as a ministerial qualification.

Such interests will be published in government transparency reports that do not contain details and appear approximately every three months, often late and incomplete. This is Bonker. That means less transparency with ministers than with other MPs. Several ministers have said they much prefer to have a single place to declare everything, the parliament. online in one place. Furthermore, ministerial regulations have been used requiring ministers to register hospitality in their capacity as ministers at home if it comes from a scale or source that could reasonably be thought to influence the minister’s conduct.

The Standards Commission, the Government Think Tank Institute, and the 1922 Committee all agree. But no, the government is holding out. Penny Mordaunt promises to do something about this as leader of the house by next summer. But it won’t include ending her ministerial immunity, as she seems to insist that she treat her minister differently.

It baffles me to think the government can afford to have another debate about parliamentary standards. I don’t think it serves the interests of Congress, let alone the government. Traditionally, House rules are not a partisan issue. Members of the House of Representatives are free to vote in good conscience for commons business.

In recent years the government has whipped every facet of parliamentary work, but let’s hope it doesn’t whip on Monday, when the Commons are debating and voting on a new code of conduct. Otherwise, you’ll feel like Owen Patterson again. And voters can conclude that the government has learned nothing at all. Far better to have the whole commons decide unanimously, without a vote, to enforce the rules and keep our house in order.

Chris Bryant is a Labor MP for Rhondda and Chair of the Standards Committee.

Do you have any comments on the issues raised in this article?

