UK unemployment rate rises again, but wage growth keeps Bank of England tense

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Britain’s unemployment rate rose for a second month in a row and Tuesday’s data showed other signs that the labor market is cooling inflation as the economy slows. to work.

However, the Bank of England (BoE), which is expected to raise rates at its ninth consecutive meeting on Thursday, will see base pay hikes hit an all-time high, not including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sterling gained briefly against the US dollar and euro after the US National Statistical Office (ONS) released its figures, before falling.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.6% in the three months to September to 3.7% in the three months to October. Vacancies from September to November fell on an annual basis for the first time since early 2021, when the UK went into lockdown.

However, regular pay rose by a higher-than-expected 6.1% in the August-October period, the largest increase since records began in 2001, excluding spikes during the COVID-19 pandemic skewed by lockdowns and government-backed measures.

Total salaries, including bonuses, also increased by 6.1 per cent year over year, ONS said.

Martin Beck, an economist at EY Item Club forecasters, said a 6.2% increase in service sector wages would catch the BoE’s attention, but would still slow rate hikes to a 50bps hike from a 75bps hike in November.

The central bank is weighing signs that the UK economy is already in a long-term recession due to persistent inflation problems coming from the labor market.

“The prospect that higher wages in the service sector will contribute to stiff inflation is more likely to make it more difficult for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to cut rates next year,” Beck said.

Both indicators of payrolls lag behind inflation, which topped 11% in October, indicating further cuts in household spending power.

Samuel Toms, an economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said he expects wage growth to slow as the weaker economy takes a toll on the job market.

“As a result, I continue to think that hard evidence of rising unemployment and slowing wage growth will accumulate enough to stop raising bank rates, which were already up to about 4 per cent at the MPC meeting in mid-March,” he said. .

The BoE is likely to take solace in other parts of Tuesday’s labor market report.

There are concerns that the recent shrinking of the labor pool in the labor market will add inflationary pressure to the economy.

ONS said the economic inactivity rate (the percentage of people not working and not seeking work) in the three months to October was 21.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous three-month period.

The fall was mainly driven by more seniors who thought they were retired but are now looking for work.

“This is consistent with other data suggesting that more people in their 50s are thinking about returning to work at a time when the cost of living is rising rapidly,” ONS statistician Sam Beckett said in a statement.

However, the inactivity rate was 1.3 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

Reported by William Schomberg Edited by Andy Bruce and Mark Potter

